Europeans have been sharing things American’s can’t comprehend – and Greggs just did the best of the lot

Twitter

As you might already know, Europeans have been enjoying a bit of fun at our friends across the Atlantic after one particular American suggested it was beyond our minds to comprehend the sheer enormity of the US.

the european mind cannot comprehend this pic.twitter.com/2R7eTw17dc — sucks (@powerbottomdad1) September 3, 2023

And it prompted lots of fabulous responses from Europeans sharing things that the American mind cannot possibly comprehend.

Like this.

And this.

the US mind cannot comprehend this https://t.co/N1cNMWaSh0 pic.twitter.com/TRd4v20hZG — Carlos 🏳️‍🌈 🌌 da Trieste in giù (@crls1612) September 5, 2023

And this.

the american mind cannot comprehend this https://t.co/AAAnoYG0F8 pic.twitter.com/TziyFGl2cj — Aidan James (@mcandidate) September 5, 2023

And a late but very possibly winning contribution to the cultural comprehension debate came from an epitome of Britishness.

This lot, with a video that did the rounds a little while back but has never felt more necessary.

Bravo, G.R.Eggs!

READ MORE

An American claimed the European mind couldn’t comprehend long distances and got owned for miles and miles

Source Twitter @GreggsOfficial