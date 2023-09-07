Europeans have been sharing things American’s can’t comprehend – and Greggs just did the best of the lot
As you might already know, Europeans have been enjoying a bit of fun at our friends across the Atlantic after one particular American suggested it was beyond our minds to comprehend the sheer enormity of the US.
the european mind cannot comprehend this pic.twitter.com/2R7eTw17dc
— sucks (@powerbottomdad1) September 3, 2023
And it prompted lots of fabulous responses from Europeans sharing things that the American mind cannot possibly comprehend.
Like this.
the american mind cannot comprehend this https://t.co/pIylygJf2e pic.twitter.com/kuQGQ6UFMb
— Grace (@graceyldn) September 5, 2023
And this.
the US mind cannot comprehend this https://t.co/N1cNMWaSh0 pic.twitter.com/TRd4v20hZG
— Carlos 🏳️🌈 🌌 da Trieste in giù (@crls1612) September 5, 2023
And this.
the american mind cannot comprehend this https://t.co/AAAnoYG0F8 pic.twitter.com/TziyFGl2cj
— Aidan James (@mcandidate) September 5, 2023
And a late but very possibly winning contribution to the cultural comprehension debate came from an epitome of Britishness.
This lot, with a video that did the rounds a little while back but has never felt more necessary.
the American mind cannot comprehend this pic.twitter.com/u0XHT4hraA https://t.co/nBlolgBChW
— Greggs (@GreggsOfficial) September 7, 2023
Bravo, G.R.Eggs!
READ MORE
An American claimed the European mind couldn’t comprehend long distances and got owned for miles and miles
Source Twitter @GreggsOfficial