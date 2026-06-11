Politics 2020 election donald trump

Donald Trump threatened to release ‘proof’ that the 2020 election was rigged and these 15 clap backs called his bluff in vote-winning style

Saul Hutson. Updated June 11th, 2026

Add as preferred source on Google
Add as preferred source on Google

Let’s travel back in time for a moment, shall we?

The year is 2020. America has just elected a veteran politician to lead its united states towards prosperity in a fair and verified election. A grumpy orange man doesn’t want to accept this as fact. He causes many problems because of his beliefs.

Now, fast forward to right now. The grumpy orange man still won’t stop complaining about the aforementioned election. Despite being unable to provide even a single shred of credible evidence, the orange man keeps insisting he won that election.

But worry not, the evidence is coming. Just trust the grumpy orange man.

Feels like we’ve been here before and the comments on social media were not interested in rehashing it anymore.

1.

2.

3.

4.

5.

6.

7.

Article Pages:1 2