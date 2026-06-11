Donald Trump threatened to release ‘proof’ that the 2020 election was rigged and these 15 clap backs called his bluff in vote-winning style

Politics 2020 election donald trump

Let’s travel back in time for a moment, shall we?

The year is 2020. America has just elected a veteran politician to lead its united states towards prosperity in a fair and verified election. A grumpy orange man doesn’t want to accept this as fact. He causes many problems because of his beliefs.

Now, fast forward to right now. The grumpy orange man still won’t stop complaining about the aforementioned election. Despite being unable to provide even a single shred of credible evidence, the orange man keeps insisting he won that election.

But worry not, the evidence is coming. Just trust the grumpy orange man.

Trump: “They rigged the election. Now it’s been proven, and it will be proven even more as time goes by even more so. We have things that you won’t believe. When we release the full files, you won’t believe how crooked the 2020 election was.” pic.twitter.com/wX1Bj7hAFl — Aaron Rupar (@atrupar) June 10, 2026

Feels like we’ve been here before and the comments on social media were not interested in rehashing it anymore.

1.

it’s been 6 YEARS RELEASE IT ALREADY https://t.co/72cAfVPjdz — mavsmarie (@mavsmarie) June 10, 2026

2.

In two weeks… — Jo (@JoJoFromJerz) June 10, 2026

3.

Trump will release the 2020 files showing voter fraud together with his healthcare plan 🙄 — 🇺🇦 Roger the Dutch 🇳🇱 Resister 🇺🇸 (@Roger_J_Postma) June 10, 2026

4.

It has been 2,046 days since the 2020 election and Donald Trump has still failed to show any credible evidence that the election was rigged. https://t.co/lSXJH0EP8e — Melanie D’Arrigo (@DarrigoMelanie) June 10, 2026

5.

It’s worth reminding everyone that Trump was President while this endlessly alleged swindle occurred. His administration was somehow powerless to nip it in the bud. https://t.co/2WC1nCTX06 — cheetahpeeker (@cheetahpeeker) June 11, 2026

6.

Release proof or STFU x ♾️. https://t.co/5qPnMr2Rhn — Heidi (@HeidiOCanada) June 10, 2026

7.