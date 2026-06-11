Warning: just watching this deep-fried egg video could block your arteries
Over on TikTok, @superrecipess weaves some serious ragebait in amongst perfectly good – or super – recipes.
Here’s an example – of ragebait, that is.
@superrecipess After this recipe you will only want to eat sausages like this! #recipes #recipe #easyrecipes #sausage #superrecipes ♬ som original – Super Recipes
Back in March 2023, they went massively viral with more than 22 million views of this bizarre egg dish. Watch and wonder.
@superrecipess Add the eggs to the boiling oil! Why didn’t they tell me this recipe #recipe #recipes #easyrecipes #eggs #superrecipes ♬ som original – Super Recipes
Here’s a taste of the many gobsmacked comments.
My 1-month budget for cooking oil could never.
DogBasket
I will not be making this at home.
John Chase
Congratulations. You just wasted seven eggs.
ChefBoyarTree
As well as numerous stitches on TikTok, the video found its way onto Twitter, where it got a similar reception.
1.
and my absolute fascination with videos like this continues unabated pic.twitter.com/tMAk1J53dG
— Sorcha Ní Nia (@Luiseach) June 11, 2023
2.
I kept expecting it to start looking edible at some point https://t.co/xeC977razH
— Max (@EPM106) June 11, 2023
3.
The heart attack that would kill my mother would not be from the cooking oil, but from the shock she'd get from seeing me use all that oil to fry egg 😭😂 https://t.co/3rBGO3HoYj
— Big Madam (@nia_ngi) June 11, 2023
4.
Ermmm, No will do…
— Efuru II ® ™ (@realfranzprusse) June 11, 2023
5.
When I clean my vacuum cleaner, the filter looks like that
— JK Cho (@jungkwancho) June 11, 2023
6.
Deep fried eggs?
She said: pic.twitter.com/tG981h2mDf
— Jay D. Cartere (@JayCartere) June 11, 2023
7.
I feel like I need to take a shower to wash off the awful right now. https://t.co/GhKO0QUGlw
— Witchy Chick (@1WitchyChick) June 11, 2023
8.
Nobody gonna mention the fact that this lady said she just recently discovered pepper?
— Tim Banks: Principal VibeOps Engineer (@elchefe) June 11, 2023
Dan Rebellato summed up the situation.
These US cooking clips are jokes aren't they? They're just making these obviously disgusting things in an obviously disgusting way for the clicks right? https://t.co/lDsU7klKQq
— Dan Rebellato (@DanRebellato) June 11, 2023
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and my absolute fascination with videos like this continues unabated pic.twitter.com/tMAk1J53dG
— Sorcha Ní Nia (@Luiseach) June 11, 2023
I kept expecting it to start looking edible at some point https://t.co/xeC977razH
— Max (@EPM106) June 11, 2023
The heart attack that would kill my mother would not be from the cooking oil, but from the shock she'd get from seeing me use all that oil to fry egg 😭😂 https://t.co/3rBGO3HoYj
— Big Madam (@nia_ngi) June 11, 2023
Ermmm, No will do…
— Efuru II ® ™ (@realfranzprusse) June 11, 2023
When I clean my vacuum cleaner, the filter looks like that
— JK Cho (@jungkwancho) June 11, 2023
Deep fried eggs?
She said: pic.twitter.com/tG981h2mDf
— Jay D. Cartere (@JayCartere) June 11, 2023
I feel like I need to take a shower to wash off the awful right now. https://t.co/GhKO0QUGlw
— Witchy Chick (@1WitchyChick) June 11, 2023
Nobody gonna mention the fact that this lady said she just recently discovered pepper?
— Tim Banks: Principal VibeOps Engineer (@elchefe) June 11, 2023
These US cooking clips are jokes aren't they? They're just making these obviously disgusting things in an obviously disgusting way for the clicks right? https://t.co/lDsU7klKQq
— Dan Rebellato (@DanRebellato) June 11, 2023
The recipe was pure rage bait – but the reaction was pure comedy
Source superrecipess Image Screengrab