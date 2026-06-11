Entertainment cookery

Warning: just watching this deep-fried egg video could block your arteries

Poke Staff. Updated June 11th, 2026

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Over on TikTok, @superrecipess weaves some serious ragebait in amongst perfectly good – or super – recipes.

Here’s an example – of ragebait, that is.

@superrecipess After this recipe you will only want to eat sausages like this! #recipes #recipe #easyrecipes #sausage #superrecipes ♬ som original – Super Recipes

Back in March 2023, they went massively viral with more than 22 million views of this bizarre egg dish. Watch and wonder.

@superrecipess Add the eggs to the boiling oil! Why didn’t they tell me this recipe #recipe #recipes #easyrecipes #eggs #superrecipes ♬ som original – Super Recipes

Here’s a taste of the many gobsmacked comments.

My 1-month budget for cooking oil could never.
DogBasket

I will not be making this at home.
John Chase

Congratulations. You just wasted seven eggs.
ChefBoyarTree

As well as numerous stitches on TikTok, the video found its way onto Twitter, where it got a similar reception.

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Dan Rebellato summed up the situation.

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The recipe was pure rage bait – but the reaction was pure comedy

Source superrecipess Image Screengrab