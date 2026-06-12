US donald trump Marco rubio ufc

Marco Rubio claimed the White House UFC event is a gift to the American people, and the American people had questions – 21 ‘no thank you’ notes

Oonagh Keating. Updated June 12th, 2026

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This may be the 250th anniversary of US Independence, but it’s not the country’s birthday that’s been the focus of celebrations – it’s Donald Trump’s.

He will turn 80 on Sunday, if the permanently sleepy, bruised and bewildered president doesn’t kick the bucket halfway through a lie about the Strait of Hormuz or California’s election process before the day.

The White House now stands ready for a $60 million birthday bash with a full UFC event taking place on the now obliterated White House lawn.

On Thursday, at a UFC signing ceremony with Dana White, Marco Rubio put a spin on the expensive and destructive show that would make Malcolm Tucker blush.

Did he mean grift?

Needless to say, the American people were hugely underwhelmed.

Here’s what they’ve been saying.

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