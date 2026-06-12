Marco Rubio claimed the White House UFC event is a gift to the American people, and the American people had questions – 21 ‘no thank you’ notes

US donald trump Marco rubio ufc

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This may be the 250th anniversary of US Independence, but it’s not the country’s birthday that’s been the focus of celebrations – it’s Donald Trump’s.

He will turn 80 on Sunday, if the permanently sleepy, bruised and bewildered president doesn’t kick the bucket halfway through a lie about the Strait of Hormuz or California’s election process before the day.

The White House now stands ready for a $60 million birthday bash with a full UFC event taking place on the now obliterated White House lawn.

On Thursday, at a UFC signing ceremony with Dana White, Marco Rubio put a spin on the expensive and destructive show that would make Malcolm Tucker blush.

Rubio on Trump's White House UFC fight on his birthday: "It's a gift to the American people." pic.twitter.com/onefBJHgtn — Headquarters (@HQNewsNow) June 11, 2026

Did he mean grift?

Trump family, UFC selling $12,000 'Freedom 250'-themed coins ahead of White House fight night pic.twitter.com/O9CLcIOcWw — Molly Ploofkins (@Mollyploofkins) June 9, 2026

Needless to say, the American people were hugely underwhelmed.

Here’s what they’ve been saying.

1.

I think Americans would rather have affordable groceries and health care. https://t.co/cBRY7Eszns — Katherine Clark (@TeamKClark) June 11, 2026

2.

Did the gift come with a receipt so I can exchange it? https://t.co/UPu6NUChB2 — Spencer Hakimian (@SpencerHakimian) June 11, 2026

3.

It’s a grift that the American people are paying for https://t.co/nrb9gJyRYM — Jamie Bonkiewicz (@JamieBonkiewicz) June 11, 2026

4.

A better gift would be food and gas — Ellen Barkin (@EllenBarkin) June 11, 2026

5.

Secretary of State Not Sure’s other gift was teaching us that Brawndo is not, in fact, what plants crave. https://t.co/q0dgwJMBe4 — Michael Weiss (@michaeldweiss) June 11, 2026

6.

Trump is literally building a multimillion dollar gladiator ring to attempt to distract and placate the people from his failures. pic.twitter.com/3WM30YKI20 — Stephen Is My Name (@crazy_stephen_i) June 11, 2026

7.

Like the Qatari Jet being prepared is a “gift to America?” pic.twitter.com/AJDx8qQf5m — Regulator🇺🇸 (@Revolutioig9) June 11, 2026

8.

"A gift to the American people" pic.twitter.com/9XZ4kqHVU6 — David Pakman Show (@davidpakmanshow) June 11, 2026

9.

give them bread and circuses and they’ll never revolt — Patrick Webb (@Patrickwebb) June 11, 2026

10.

People cant afford groceries or gas. https://t.co/kL6zqgvmk0 — Wajahat Ali (@WajahatAli) June 11, 2026

11.