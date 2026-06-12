US donald trump Marco rubio ufc
Marco Rubio claimed the White House UFC event is a gift to the American people, and the American people had questions – 21 ‘no thank you’ notes
This may be the 250th anniversary of US Independence, but it’s not the country’s birthday that’s been the focus of celebrations – it’s Donald Trump’s.
He will turn 80 on Sunday, if the permanently sleepy, bruised and bewildered president doesn’t kick the bucket halfway through a lie about the Strait of Hormuz or California’s election process before the day.
The White House now stands ready for a $60 million birthday bash with a full UFC event taking place on the now obliterated White House lawn.
On Thursday, at a UFC signing ceremony with Dana White, Marco Rubio put a spin on the expensive and destructive show that would make Malcolm Tucker blush.
Rubio on Trump's White House UFC fight on his birthday:
"It's a gift to the American people." pic.twitter.com/onefBJHgtn
— Headquarters (@HQNewsNow) June 11, 2026
Did he mean grift?
Trump family, UFC selling $12,000 'Freedom 250'-themed coins ahead of White House fight night pic.twitter.com/O9CLcIOcWw
— Molly Ploofkins (@Mollyploofkins) June 9, 2026
Needless to say, the American people were hugely underwhelmed.
Here’s what they’ve been saying.
1.
I think Americans would rather have affordable groceries and health care. https://t.co/cBRY7Eszns
— Katherine Clark (@TeamKClark) June 11, 2026
2.
Did the gift come with a receipt so I can exchange it? https://t.co/UPu6NUChB2
— Spencer Hakimian (@SpencerHakimian) June 11, 2026
3.
It’s a grift that the American people are paying for https://t.co/nrb9gJyRYM
— Jamie Bonkiewicz (@JamieBonkiewicz) June 11, 2026
4.
A better gift would be food and gas
— Ellen Barkin (@EllenBarkin) June 11, 2026
5.
Secretary of State Not Sure’s other gift was teaching us that Brawndo is not, in fact, what plants crave. https://t.co/q0dgwJMBe4
— Michael Weiss (@michaeldweiss) June 11, 2026
6.
Trump is literally building a multimillion dollar gladiator ring to attempt to distract and placate the people from his failures. pic.twitter.com/3WM30YKI20
— Stephen Is My Name (@crazy_stephen_i) June 11, 2026
7.
Like the Qatari Jet being prepared is a “gift to America?” pic.twitter.com/AJDx8qQf5m
— Regulator🇺🇸 (@Revolutioig9) June 11, 2026
8.
"A gift to the American people" pic.twitter.com/9XZ4kqHVU6
— David Pakman Show (@davidpakmanshow) June 11, 2026
9.
give them bread and circuses and they’ll never revolt
— Patrick Webb (@Patrickwebb) June 11, 2026
10.
People cant afford groceries or gas. https://t.co/kL6zqgvmk0
— Wajahat Ali (@WajahatAli) June 11, 2026
11.
Just glad I wasn’t drinking anything when I read that.
Are you KIDDING me? It’s a gift to his donors. What sort of real American:
1) could afford a ticket?
2) would be caught dead supporting this dumpster fire?
— Kelley Ranch (@kelley_ranch) June 11, 2026