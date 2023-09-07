Celebrity

The Mail took aim at Sophie Turner for ‘downing shots and £6.50 cocktails’ – 17 spirited comebacks

John Plunkett. Updated September 7th, 2023

Keen followers of celebrity news will already know that Game of Thrones star Sophie Turner and singer Joe Jonas are divorcing after four years of marriage and two children together.

The pair said they’d decided to ‘amicably end our marriage’ and added ‘we sincerely hope that everyone can respect our wishes for privacy for us and our children.’

So here’s the Mail covered it. Well, one of its (doubtless many) stories anyway.

And it went viral after it was shared by @shirleymush on Twitter who surely spoke for us all, as did all these people who replied or retweeted it.

1.

2.

3.

4.

5.

6.

7.

8.

9.

