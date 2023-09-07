The Mail took aim at Sophie Turner for ‘downing shots and £6.50 cocktails’ – 17 spirited comebacks

Celebrity

Keen followers of celebrity news will already know that Game of Thrones star Sophie Turner and singer Joe Jonas are divorcing after four years of marriage and two children together.

The pair said they’d decided to ‘amicably end our marriage’ and added ‘we sincerely hope that everyone can respect our wishes for privacy for us and our children.’

So here’s the Mail covered it. Well, one of its (doubtless many) stories anyway.

And it went viral after it was shared by @shirleymush on Twitter who surely spoke for us all, as did all these people who replied or retweeted it.

1.

Mad how often these attempted hatchet jobs make the target seem quite sound pic.twitter.com/xUUTy8JOpd — Tom Williams (@shirleymush) September 6, 2023

2.

My first thought was “where do they do £6.50 cocktails?!” https://t.co/nuWkwsImMt — Adam Kay (@amateuradam) September 7, 2023

3.

The only way she’s a villain is not sharing where she’s getting cocktails for £6:50 in this cost of living crisis — Michael (@Capt_Tempo) September 7, 2023

4.

So you’re saying there’s a place where the cocktails are only £6.50 and there’s a chance to party with Sophie Turner? — (ಠ_ಠ) (╯°□°）╯︵ ┻━┻ (@ligma_male_) September 7, 2023

5.

Sorry, £6.50 cocktails? Where’s she getting them from, 2007? — Crunchy Leavings – the food of the future! (@Extra_Ploofy) September 7, 2023

6.

The "27" followed by "reliving her youth" is going to put me in the hospital for blunt force old age. https://t.co/sUMLnc3p5D — Kylo-Ren Faire (@adamgreeney) September 7, 2023

7.

Wait, this is supposed to make *her* look bad? — Cam (@MickeyMarxClub) September 6, 2023

8.

Recently divorced woman goes on all night bender shocker. Everyone who get divorced immediately does some variant of this — Daniel Eden (@Daniel_E1992) September 6, 2023

9.