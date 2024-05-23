Now Aldi’s joined in the Rishi Sunak brand pile-on and we’ve never known election shade like it

Politics Aldi election Rishi Sunak

We asked earlier today if the last brand to throw shade at Rishi Sunak would shut up shop after Waitrose, Ryanair and Currys all joined in the fun at the expense of the beleaguered prime minister.

And it turns out we weren’t joking quite as much as we thought we were after Aldi became the latest retailer to join in the fun, and we’ve never known day one of an election campaign quite like it.

It all began when the good people of @NoContextBrits asked this, after the PM’s most unfortunate election launch on Wednesday.

And it prompted no end of winning responses …

“I’m just a boy, standing in front of an electorate, asking them to vote for me” — Wille Faler (@wfaler) May 22, 2024

Drowning Street — PCHPE (@poochpe) May 22, 2024

A Wally without a Brolly — Peter Bell (@thepeterbell) May 22, 2024

“Are the days of winter sunshine just as sad for you, too? When it is misty, in the evenings, and I am out walking by myself, it seems to me that the rain is falling through my heart and causing it to crumble into ruins.”

― Gustave Flaubert, November — Iain Ronayne (@IFR65) May 22, 2024

A ░M ░W ░E ░T ░I ░N ░B ░ I░O — axeman (@andgregor) May 22, 2024

But surely no-one did it better than the budget supermarket.

Coming out of @tesco realising you just spent £40 on eggs and bread https://t.co/EoxaEkVyvA — Aldi Stores UK (@AldiUK) May 23, 2024

Ooof.

I’d suggest that when a supermarket is confident enough to do stuff like this without feeling like they risk alienating their customers, you’re finished. https://t.co/zWpoEEwNBW — Nick Pettigrew (@Nick_Pettigrew) May 23, 2024

This will keep me chuckling all afternoon…. https://t.co/uUvKTDQ2jw — Jacquie H ️‍️‍⚧️ (@shroommuse) May 23, 2024

Shop beef in 2024 is crazy https://t.co/qA9ga0rJgx — Zaid (@zxotwod7) May 23, 2024

Come on, @Tesco, you just going to sit there and let aldi talk smack about you ? https://t.co/HKbFP8XJIk — Danny (@DarkRaptorO03) May 23, 2024

Can only be a matter of time!

