Now Aldi’s joined in the Rishi Sunak brand pile-on and we’ve never known election shade like it

John Plunkett. Updated May 23rd, 2024

We asked earlier today if the last brand to throw shade at Rishi Sunak would shut up shop after Waitrose, Ryanair and Currys all joined in the fun at the expense of the beleaguered prime minister.
And it turns out we weren’t joking quite as much as we thought we were after Aldi became the latest retailer to join in the fun, and we’ve never known day one of an election campaign quite like it.

It all began when the good people of @NoContextBrits asked this, after the PM’s most unfortunate election launch on Wednesday.

And it prompted no end of winning responses …

But surely no-one did it better than the budget supermarket.

Ooof.

Can only be a matter of time!

