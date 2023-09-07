This local radio tale of a yoga class mistaken for a mass killing will surely not be bettered today

Videos

Here’s a salutary lesson for us all today, from BBC Radio Lincolnshire, to always double check when alerting police to a mass killing just in case it turns out to be … a yoga class.

You'll never believe why police were called to a yoga class on the Lincolnshire coast️@scottydalton's reaction is pricelesshttps://t.co/cMyYwbuD1M pic.twitter.com/TZFlmnIu71 — BBC Radio Lincolnshire (@BBCRadioLincs) September 7, 2023

And the clip later went viral on Twitter after it was shared by all-round top telly critic and presenter @scottygb.

In local news, police were alerted to a “mass killing”, only for for it to be people lying down in a yoga class pic.twitter.com/kuDjpQd3rh — Scott Bryan (@scottygb) September 7, 2023

Oof.

It’s stories like this which is why local news is so brilliant 😂 https://t.co/8fbOPjF5SA — Lauren McGaun (@lauren_mcgaun) September 7, 2023

Enjoying the Sidekick Simon vibes here @AccidentalP https://t.co/3fmAkCiJjJ — Vicky Walker (@vicky_walker) September 7, 2023

Classic Partridge. — Kingham (@Whwarlord) September 7, 2023

Source Twitter @BBCRadioLincs