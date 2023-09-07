Videos

This local radio tale of a yoga class mistaken for a mass killing will surely not be bettered today

Poke Staff. Updated September 7th, 2023

Here’s a salutary lesson for us all today, from BBC Radio Lincolnshire, to always double check when alerting police to a mass killing just in case it turns out to be … a yoga class.

And the clip later went viral on Twitter after it was shared by all-round top telly critic and presenter @scottygb.

Oof.

Source Twitter @BBCRadioLincs