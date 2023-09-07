This local radio tale of a yoga class mistaken for a mass killing will surely not be bettered today
Here’s a salutary lesson for us all today, from BBC Radio Lincolnshire, to always double check when alerting police to a mass killing just in case it turns out to be … a yoga class.
You'll never believe why police were called to a yoga class on the Lincolnshire coast️@scottydalton's reaction is pricelesshttps://t.co/cMyYwbuD1M pic.twitter.com/TZFlmnIu71
— BBC Radio Lincolnshire (@BBCRadioLincs) September 7, 2023
And the clip later went viral on Twitter after it was shared by all-round top telly critic and presenter @scottygb.
In local news, police were alerted to a “mass killing”, only for for it to be people lying down in a yoga class pic.twitter.com/kuDjpQd3rh
— Scott Bryan (@scottygb) September 7, 2023
Oof.
It’s stories like this which is why local news is so brilliant 😂 https://t.co/8fbOPjF5SA
— Lauren McGaun (@lauren_mcgaun) September 7, 2023
Enjoying the Sidekick Simon vibes here @AccidentalP https://t.co/3fmAkCiJjJ
— Vicky Walker (@vicky_walker) September 7, 2023
Classic Partridge.
— Kingham (@Whwarlord) September 7, 2023
Source Twitter @BBCRadioLincs