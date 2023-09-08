Martin Short’s devastating takedown of Jimmy Fallon has just gone wildly viral and it’s absolutely brutal

Celebrity

To the world of late night talkshows now, where Jimmy Fallon has reportedly apologised to staff on the Tonight Show after Rolling Stone published allegations of a toxic work environment by current and former staff on the show.

Rolling Stone’s report alleged, among other thins, that Fallon had a history of ‘outbursts’ and that guest dressing rooms were known as ‘cry rooms’ where employees could let go of their stress.

Fallon is said to have told Tonight Show in a Zoom call: ‘It’s embarrassing and I feel so bad. Sorry if I embarrassed you and your family and friends. I feel so bad I can’t even tell you.’

Anyway, we mention all this because Martin Short’s devastating takedown of Fallon, live on the show four years ago, has just gone wildly viral on Twitter, and it’s absolutely brutal.

I like the one Martin Short called Jimmy Fallon phony to his face. pic.twitter.com/v5qp2it8Xd — M.A. Bergman (@John_LeTour) September 7, 2023

Turns out the first Murder in the Building happened in plain sight.

Jimmy said thank you with pride when Martin Short praised him being phony!! wow hahahaha. — Steve Ryan #freedom #steveryan (@steveryanonline) September 7, 2023

Martin Short is the man. — Rob (@robmackx) September 7, 2023

Steve Martin looking disgusted at Fallon for not being offended is hilarious https://t.co/9xx7UAefxT — ya boi (@zackfrom704) September 7, 2023

Oh no I always thought that laughter was genuine… — Taser ///️️️ (@Tokewitch) September 7, 2023

Source Twitter