What’s a basic skill that still shocks you when adults don’t know how to do it? – 17 jaw-dropping things people haven’t got the hang of

There are certain things you expect every adult to be able to do. And when you realise they can’t, it stops you in your tracks.

If you’ve ever been dumbfounded by a person’s inability to do simple things, you’re not alone. Karawaves discovered that it’s a more common occurrence than you’d expect when they threw this question out to fellow users over at r/AskReddit:

‘What’s a basic skill that still shocks you when adults don’t know how to do it?’

Here are the top answers of bewildering blindspots…

‘Communicating calmly.

‘It is shocking how many adults expect compliance when they are so damn unpleasant.’

-Trollslayer0104

‘I’d say basic fact checking. People don’t seem to know how to check a source or multiple sources and validate something. When I do it people look at me like I’m Gandalf, what wizardry is this???’

-OldLondon

‘Spatial awareness and etiquette in public spaces. 100% of the time people gather in walkways forcing anyone using the walkways / entryways (entryways always at bars or parties – the bar could be empty while the entryway is impassible) to walk around them.

‘That, or they stop walking right in front of you as well, not checking (as they would/should if they were in a car) to look to see if someone is coming before crossing pathways. It’s so simple and yet it seems as if it’s flat out impossible for people to acknowledge.’

–SkiHer

‘Critical thinking. Too many people just take in information that is spoon-fed to them and accept it as fact. Take 30 seconds and think things through.’

-DerryMurbles69

‘Self reflection, being able to grow.’

-Strange-Ad801

‘Cooking. People treat the ability of cooking as some amazing skill that few have, but cooking for yourself is one of the most basic tools you should have to be able to keep yourself alive.’

-elpingwinho

‘Have a quick confrontational conversation that will take less than 5 minutes and prevent a lifetime of misunderstandings and awkwardness.

‘Seriously…why can’t people just do it?’

-creamofbunny

‘I don’t know how to whistle and I don’t understand how to do it.’

-HXRXRX

‘Simple finances. Not about investing or interest rates or that. But basically…yes you can afford this..no you cannot afford this…yes if you get this on sale, you save money…yes, if you cut out a Starbucks a day, you save money…if you pay off your credit card, you will have more money after’

-Lazy-Wind244

‘Make/take a call in public without using speaker phone’

-yAUnkee

‘Washing your hands after using a bathroom. Damn disgusting and I see men do it all the time…’

-Channel_Huge

‘Reading.

‘I don’t mean being illiterate, the number of people I see walk up to doors with signs telling them it’s locked or the wrong way or please go find an employee, and they struggle for several minutes without reading the signs.’

-Gcseh

‘Chew with their mouth closed.

‘How can people stand to make noise chewing?’

-manwnomelanin

‘Being able to search for information instead of asking others to do it for them.

‘Of course, that would eliminate 80% of reddit posts…’

-MotorizedDoucheCanoe

‘Cover your damn mouth when you cough!!!!

‘Did everyone collectively forget that we endured a pandemic not too long ago??

‘JUST DO IT! You’re not a child. You won’t break any bones covering your mouth. It’s not an energy-intensive task to cover ones own mouth. The same hand you used to eat with, USE IT to cover your cough.

‘As if it isn’t bad enough you being around other people in a crowded environment, spreading your germs around shamelessly like stds, cover your cough! We don’t need to share your misery.

‘Anyway that’s how I nearly died from long COVID.’

-Randomized0000

‘I learned recently that my early-twenties niece doesn’t know how to tell time on an analog clock because they don’t teach that anymore in school.’

-platypus_farmer42

‘Cleaning

‘You’d be amazed how many adults don’t understand that floors need to be swept/vacuumed regularly and hard floors mopped regularly too. With hot water, not cold.

‘Or they don’t understand that cleaning the toilet is more than just using the brush in the bowl. The seat needs to be cleaned too. As a bare minimum’

-SturtsDesertPea

