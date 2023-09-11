The boomerang throw was impressive – but the catch was on a whole other level

Pics

Hats off to u/TayTay13S for sharing this incredible video of a boomerang throw – and, more importantly, the catch.

It’s quite something. There’s no sound, in case you were worried your speakers had blown.

For a start, we know boomerangs were originally weapons but that has to be the most lethal-looking one we’ve ever seen. Secondly, how little do you have to care about your fingers to try that catch in the first place?

A lot of Redditors were quite rightly blown away.

That is pretty badass.

JonnyTactical

SICK! Took me a second but I immediately thought of hedge clippers that he somehow fused into a boomerang.

ScarletStingray085

Nah he’s no expert, just a wizard.

PM_ME_YOUR_HONEY

Me, as a 30-something year old, thinking I now need a boomerang.

TheLongestMeter

I’d probably poke my eyes out with that thing.

angry-old-guy

I’m also an expert at throwing them. Just the throwing part. They don’t come back.

Fuzzy974

The single finger is a potential sacrifice. My brain will not let me get near spinning things with any appendage.

IHaveTheDoubts

Thanks I hate it. I never throw anything with the intention of it coming back at me. does this phobia have a name?

MrNudeGuy

Next time I get something stuck in a tree I’m calling this guy.

CaptainBeatsCheeks

There’s no pleasing some people.

Good with a boomerang, crap at holding a camera the right way round.

148637415963

sandstorml corrected the record.

The boomerang is an expert at coming back.

Finally – full Dad Joke points to blankblank for this –

I used to be great with boomerangs too, but it’s been a while and I forgot how to do it. Hopefully it will come back to me.

