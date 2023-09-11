The boomerang throw was impressive – but the catch was on a whole other level
Hats off to u/TayTay13S for sharing this incredible video of a boomerang throw – and, more importantly, the catch.
It’s quite something. There’s no sound, in case you were worried your speakers had blown.
This guy is an expert at throwing boomerang
byu/TayTay13S innextfuckinglevel
For a start, we know boomerangs were originally weapons but that has to be the most lethal-looking one we’ve ever seen. Secondly, how little do you have to care about your fingers to try that catch in the first place?
A lot of Redditors were quite rightly blown away.
1.
That is pretty badass.
JonnyTactical
2.
SICK!
Took me a second but I immediately thought of hedge clippers that he somehow fused into a boomerang.
ScarletStingray085
3.
Nah he’s no expert, just a wizard.
PM_ME_YOUR_HONEY
4.
Me, as a 30-something year old, thinking I now need a boomerang.
TheLongestMeter
5.
I’d probably poke my eyes out with that thing.
angry-old-guy
6.
I’m also an expert at throwing them.
Just the throwing part. They don’t come back.
Fuzzy974
7.
The single finger is a potential sacrifice. My brain will not let me get near spinning things with any appendage.
IHaveTheDoubts
8.
Thanks I hate it. I never throw anything with the intention of it coming back at me. does this phobia have a name?
MrNudeGuy
9.
Next time I get something stuck in a tree I’m calling this guy.
CaptainBeatsCheeks
There’s no pleasing some people.
Good with a boomerang, crap at holding a camera the right way round.
148637415963
sandstorml corrected the record.
The boomerang is an expert at coming back.
Finally – full Dad Joke points to blankblank for this –
I used to be great with boomerangs too, but it’s been a while and I forgot how to do it.
Hopefully it will come back to me.
