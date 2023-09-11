Celebrity

This pre-Health and Safety footage of John Noakes climbing Nelson’s Column is giving people flashbacks

Oonagh Keating. Updated September 11th, 2023

Blue Peter presenter John Noakes was something of a daredevil. During his time on the show (1965 to 1978) – amongst other things – he crashed while tobogganing on the infamous Cresta Run, did a five-mile parachute freefall with the RAF …and this.

These days, the risk-assessment forms would reach halfway up the column, but 1977 was a very different time.

The classic stunt gave some people the fear.

1.

2.

3.

4.

5.

6.

7.

8.

9.

10.

11.

12.

It may have brought back disturbing memories, but for the really traumatising stuff, you have to go to 1992.

Source Dan Barker Image Screengrab