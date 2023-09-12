Stanley Kubrick came up against British tea breaks and it nearly broke him

Entertainment

The brilliant director Stanley Kubrick – the man behind such cinema classics as Spartacus, The Shining, Clockwork Orange and 2001: A Space Odyssey, was known to be a perfectionist – sometimes making the performers do dozens of takes until he was satisfied.

Some actors have said that his quiet but intense approach left them severely anxious, but for him, the film was all that mattered – which is why he felt justified in attempting to come between a British film crew and their tea breaks.

What kind of monster thinks it’s okay to part hard-working Brits from their cuppa? Outrageous!

YouTube users weighed in.

Tea drinkers union is tough.

TL-di3mw

He wouldn’t like it in Hobbiton!

solvapydoom8077

I don’t think he knows about second tea break.

redfreckle2044

I was going to leave a comment earlier but, you know, tea break.

edibleapeman2

All The Right Movies recently shared the clip on Twitter, where it got a lot of reactions, including these favourites.

1.

When a @SoVeryBritish problem becomes a Bronx problem https://t.co/QWeIDetzRT — Peter Ginna (@DoctorSyntax) September 9, 2023

2.

Maybe don’t film a Vietnam War movie in England then? — Shane Prudente (@ssprudente) September 8, 2023

3.

Now he knows how I felt watching the docking sequence in 2001 — phil (@Nessiethesosage) September 8, 2023

4.

It’s either tea breaks or get on a fucking plane Stanley. — Jonathan (@Jonathan_Croft1) September 8, 2023

5.

Lol so spinal tap. Just need the cricket bat in Kubricks hand to complete the picture — Eigenvalue (@Eigenvalue3) September 8, 2023

6.

Good director. Clearly never mind knew anything about culture — kamal (@kama1_87) September 9, 2023

7.

And as for Terry …

Terry is a fuckin tea traitor imo — PeeZee (@pee_zombee) September 8, 2023

This makes his tea tyranny even weirder.

Ffs that’s funny. Stanley had been living and making films in the uk since 1962 so he’s had 25 years of tea breaks at this point — Selmerepeater (@selmerepeater) September 9, 2023

Time to put the kettle on.

