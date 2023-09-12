The unexpected payoff to the tale of this guy’s near miss on 9/11 is a proper jaw-dropper

Life

There have naturally been lots of 9/11 stories being shared by people on the anniversary of the horrific events 22 years ago.

Not many of them, though, have a twist quite like this one, a story in three acts which has just gone wildly viral on Twitter.

Despite Musk’s best efforts, this website continues to deliver jaw-dropping moments. pic.twitter.com/SvYS0XD2nr — Daniel Sugarman (@Daniel_Sugarman) September 12, 2023

And here are just a few of the many things people were saying about it.

Imagine going fully viral with this? Epic times — Disappointed Optimist (@disappoptimism) September 12, 2023

"I treasure every person now that I have my new lease on life!" And what about the woman who saved your life sir? " Oh her, I shit canned her. She was costing me money" — Red Oracle (@Red_0racle) September 12, 2023

'Every day is a gift from the woman I later fired.' — David L Rattigan (Kernick) (@davidlrattigan) September 12, 2023

Source Twitter @BillEllmore

Image Unsplash CHUTTERSNAP