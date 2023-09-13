Life

A man mistook this person’s auntie for his wife so they just ran with it and it’s a fabulously funny watch

John Plunkett. Updated September 13th, 2023

Full disclosure, we might occasionally overuse the phrase ‘can’t stop watching’ but in this case we absolutely can’t stop watching.

It’s an absolutely epic case of mistaken identity, a man at a concert who mistook this person’s auntie for his wife and, well, best have a watch for yourself.

To be fair – and you might already have spotted this – they were dressed uncannily similar (and had very similar hair).

And here are our favourite things people said about it.

To conclude …

Source Twitter @Enezator @evelyncarmona TikTok @eryngibbs_