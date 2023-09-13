A man mistook this person’s auntie for his wife so they just ran with it and it’s a fabulously funny watch
Full disclosure, we might occasionally overuse the phrase ‘can’t stop watching’ but in this case we absolutely can’t stop watching.
It’s an absolutely epic case of mistaken identity, a man at a concert who mistook this person’s auntie for his wife and, well, best have a watch for yourself.
Husband hugging the wrong person lolpic.twitter.com/IIwwAezbTO
— Enezator (@Enezator) September 12, 2023
To be fair – and you might already have spotted this – they were dressed uncannily similar (and had very similar hair).
And here are our favourite things people said about it.
Ooops, that could have gone horribly wrong
— Nwachukwu (@chigozie0102) September 12, 2023
Things like this happen sometimes 🙂
— Enezator (@Enezator) September 12, 2023
But why they twinning? Its not his fault
— Zunair Khan (@zunairkh) September 12, 2023
mood pic.twitter.com/JD1rKx9jwQ
— So Good We Named It! (@SoGoodWeNamedlt) September 13, 2023
Same hairstyle, same clothes, hahaha
— Emilia (@EmiliaSunsh) September 12, 2023
To conclude …
Glitch in The Matrix https://t.co/jHsvQptIHS
— ʏʙ∑ʀᴜɴᴋ (@NicholosPoma) September 13, 2023
Source Twitter @Enezator @evelyncarmona TikTok @eryngibbs_