Nothing beats the perfect irony of adding the cheery Jet2 ad to these hilarious and hair-raising holiday mishaps
The latest trend on TikTok this summer is all about the British love for irony. Users are overlaying videos of their worst holiday mishaps and let-downs with the cheery Jet2 advert, competing in a match of our national sport – laughing at things going wrong.
Here are our top picks.
1.
nothing beats a jet 2 holiday
2.
3.
Nothing beats a Jet 2 Holiday
4.
5.
6.
7.
8.
Then there was the moment this woman’s soul left her body.
As Dakai474 noted,
Survival Instinct: 10/10.
At least they saved £50 per person and got 22kg of baggage included – whatever would they have done otherwise?
