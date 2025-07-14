Social Media holidays TikTok

Nothing beats the perfect irony of adding the cheery Jet2 ad to these hilarious and hair-raising holiday mishaps

Poppy Dykes. Updated July 14th, 2025

The latest trend on TikTok this summer is all about the British love for irony. Users are overlaying videos of their worst holiday mishaps and let-downs with the cheery Jet2 advert, competing in a match of our national sport – laughing at things going wrong.

Here are our top picks.

1.

@elliem987

nothing beats a jet 2 holiday

♬ Jet2 Advert – ✈️A7-BBH | MAN

2.

@leonie_crossland #nothingbeatsajet2holiday #greece #rhodes #easyjet ♬ Jet2 Advert – ✈️A7-BBH | MAN

3.

@chazbruce0

Nothing beats a Jet 2 Holiday

♬ Jet2 Advert – ✈️A7-BBH | MAN

4.

@hollywyatt97 What in the NHS hospital bed is going on here #nothingbeatsajet2holiday #jet2holiday #majorca #fyp ♬ Jet2 Advert – ✈️A7-BBH | MAN

5.

@_molly_ava #nothingbeatsajet2holiday #split #croatia #storm #fyp #holifay ♬ Nothing beats a Jet2 holiday – Chels

6.

@madsjpg Still funny nothing beats a jet2 holiday frrrrr #jet2 #jet2holidays #trend #funny #holiday #travel ♬ Jet2 Advert – ✈️A7-BBH | MAN

7.

@camplarry.official nothing beats a jet 2 holiday #fyp #foryou #jet2 ##fyppppppppppppppppppppppp ♬ original sound – CAMP LARRY

8.

@kattheclassact Literally nothing beats it #jet2holidays #volcano #vaction #fyp #cruise #southamerica ♬ Jet2 Advert – ✈️A7-BBH | MAN

Then there was the moment this woman’s soul left her body.

@lexiemesser74 throwback to Madalyn’s Jet2 holiday!! @Madalyn ♬ Jet2 Advert – ✈️A7-BBH | MAN

As Dakai474 noted,

Survival Instinct: 10/10.

At least they saved £50 per person and got 22kg of baggage included – whatever would they have done otherwise?

Source TikTok Image Screengrab