‘What’s a secret from your profession that everyone should probably know?’ – 23 fascinating disclosures from other people’s jobs

Life r/AskReddit work

When we put our belief, money or even life in the hands of professional people, we want to believe they are safe, right? They know what they’re doing and the processes and practices they use are tried and tested. And, while this is mostly true, there are a few facts that may make you feel a little bit uneasy. User LaKoref posed this question on the AskReddit page:

‘What’s a ‘secret’ from your profession that everyone should probably know?’

And people were keen to share their work-based confessions.

1.

‘Major financial institutions are held up by a very old version of Excel.’

–tc0n4

2.

‘You need two coats of paint. The advertisements are lies.’

–Psychological-Try893

3.

‘On a good note, the secret I’d like people to know is that anaesthesia as a field is incredibly safe. We get super sick patients through surgery everyday. Young, healthy people you’d almost have to try to make something go wrong to have a bad outcome.

‘The drugs and safety monitors are so much better than 20 years ago. We are really good at putting people to sleep and waking them up. You are safer in the OR than you are on the road driving to the OR, statistically.’

–Sweatroo

4.

‘Licensed Massage Therapist. We are genuinely not judging any person’s body. After the first few massages in our career, we literally only see your body as groups of muscles. I hear so often about people not going for massage because of the way they feel about their body…I wish this massage ‘secret’ would be shared far and wide.’

–MaggieMews

5.

‘Hospitality workers usually don’t care as much as you care, but if you’re kind to them they can work magic for you.’

–gentlestone

6.

‘When we tell you we don’t have any more of an item in the back, it’s because we really don’t have more in the back. Sometimes we don’t even have a back at all.’

–ALoudMeow

7.

‘Pilot here. We’re not flying the airplane unless we know it’s safe. Not ever. Ever. We’re not interested in dying either.’

–TheVeduArcher

8.

‘When there’s a fire the only sprinkler that goes off is where the actual fire is. They don’t all go off like in the movies.’

–sdbarto

9.

‘Rinsing your produce with just water knocks down 99% of the bacteria on it. Its the best thing you can do to prevent food borne illness.’

–Curious_Resolve4641

10.

‘Reboots fix a lot of issues.’

–Network-King19

11.

‘It is entirely possible that your veterinarian will kiss your kitten’s belly when you are looking.’

–ChaoticLass

12.

‘You know how in movies, people take out an old, rare book and immediately are wearing gloves to handle it?

‘You don’t actually need gloves to handle old books in rare/special collections. Having freshly washed, dried hands is best practice. Why? Because when you wear gloves, it’s more likely you may accidentally rip a page because you can’t feel them as well as you can with bare hands!’

–SafyreSky