The Jet2holidays voiceover actress is now doing festival appearances, and people can’t decide what it says about British culture

Even if you aren’t an avid social media user, you must by now be aware of the Jet2holidays advert that has become a meme. It features the Jess Glynne song Hold My Hand and a very upbeat narration that begins ‘Nothing beats a Jet2holiday!’ and goes on to extol the virtues of booking a package trip with the low-cost operator.

It went viral on TikTok at the end of 2024 when people starting ironically adding it to videos of disastrous or chaotic holiday videos and has now become so firmly embedded in British culture that Zoe Lister, the voiceover actress behind the famous lines, has started doing festival appearances, as Twitter user @Dan_Martin discovered and shared…

Nothing beats a Jet2 holiday – LIVE! Zoe Lister, the voice of the Jet2 ad, is now doing festivals Video link: https://t.co/6Ofod7WSAW#NothingBeatsAJet2Holiday #Jet2 pic.twitter.com/UTEsjfabZO — Dan Martin (@Dan_Martin) July 11, 2025

Is this the kind of irreverent British humour that spawned Boaty McBoatface? Or yet another nail in the coffin for a country which has slid a very long way in the culture stakes since William Shakespeare? The jury seems to be out on this, as the replies showed.

1.

This has to be the epitome of English culture because why is the voiceover artist for the Jet2 holiday adverts now making festival appearances???? https://t.co/UdTZMwA5hw — Ronke Lawal (@ronkelawal) July 12, 2025

2.

Probably time to accept this as the default song of the summer for 2025, too late for anybody else to enter the race now https://t.co/JySf2OBznd — Alistair Ryder (@YesitsAlistair) July 13, 2025

3.

If anyone asks, this is straight pride — Chris (@Chris_CPH) July 12, 2025

4.

Huge day for dry people who still crack jokes about the price of Freddos and make liking Greggs a core personality trait https://t.co/Wso31HsSUP — mr1upz (@Notorious1upz) July 12, 2025

5.

No airline has ever had so much free promo https://t.co/DDYuQHwur6 — LoJack Horseman (@DeeDolo) July 12, 2025

6.

Us Brits are so unserious, I love it https://t.co/IupSbLiaK6 — moo deng (@arabellarcm) July 12, 2025

7.

Still a more worthy Glastonbury headliner than The 1975 https://t.co/DDsL3jwB5U — Fionn Viteža (@fionnviteza) July 13, 2025

8.

Imagine being an actress and being more well known for this than Hollyoaks. — Benjamin Slack (@ben_slack28) July 12, 2025

9.

no culture just viral vibes https://t.co/qpJBGlbZ9H — Dwayne (@DwayneOfficial) July 12, 2025

10.