Entertainment Britain British

The Jet2holidays voiceover actress is now doing festival appearances, and people can’t decide what it says about British culture

Karen Dickinson. Updated July 15th, 2025

Even if you aren’t an avid social media user, you must by now be aware of the Jet2holidays advert that has become a meme. It features the Jess Glynne song Hold My Hand and a very upbeat narration that begins ‘Nothing beats a Jet2holiday!’ and goes on to extol the virtues of booking a package trip with the low-cost operator.

It went viral on TikTok at the end of 2024 when people starting ironically adding it to videos of disastrous or chaotic holiday videos and has now become so firmly embedded in British culture that Zoe Lister, the voiceover actress behind the famous lines, has started doing festival appearances, as Twitter user @Dan_Martin discovered and shared…

Is this the kind of irreverent British humour that spawned Boaty McBoatface? Or yet another nail in the coffin for a country which has slid a very long way in the culture stakes since William Shakespeare? The jury seems to be out on this, as the replies showed.

1.

2.

3.

4.

5.

6.

7.

8.

9.

10.

