Keir Starmer had a new nickname for Rishi Sunak at PMQs and this one will surely stick

It’s Wednesday so it must be time for another PMQs – no, stick with us, please – where Labour leader Keir Starmer had a new nickname for PM Rishi Sunak.

And by the reaction of people on Twitter and elsewhere, we reckon this one might stick.

#PMQs is almost hard to watch today. Starmer is on good form and really piling into Sunak (with a stinging side-swipe at Braverman), labelling him "INACTION MAN". Ouch. ~AA pic.twitter.com/6K3P0Ugtgx — Best for Britain (@BestForBritain) September 13, 2023

And here are our favourite responses.

Inaction Man has delivered

* crumbling schools

* terrorist escapes

* decaying prisons

* collapsing growth — Chris Bryant (@RhonddaBryant) September 13, 2023

Inaction Man – Life-sized (30cm) inaction figure. No grip, Pull the string and watch him do fuck all. pic.twitter.com/pxC5h6fKuI — Mike Holden (@MikeHolden42) September 13, 2023

Inaction Man is a pretty good barb by Starmer about Sunak as it actually carries a message that rings true. I suspect we will be hearing it quite a bit…#PMQs — Stephen Pollard (@stephenpollard) September 13, 2023

Keir Starmer just referred to Rishi Sunak as "inaction man". Well, it’s fucking true, isn’t it? #PMQs — Supertanskiii (@supertanskiii) September 13, 2023

Not everyone appreciated it …

‘Inaction Man’, ‘Captain Hindsight’ look, can they please just stop trying to inflict this cringefest of a House of Commons Cinematic Universe on us all? https://t.co/CQaYIbIEO3 — Jonathan Pie (@JonathanPieNews) September 13, 2023

… but, well, we liked it.

And just in case you wondered what Sunak had to say in response, his spokesperson’s comeback was just the zinger you’d expect and more.

Rishi Sunak is "a man of action" his spokesperson says. — Adam Bienkov (@AdamBienkov) September 13, 2023

Source Twitter @BestForBritain