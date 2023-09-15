People shared the signs they are officially ‘not young’ anymore and these 27 are very funny and painfully relatable

Life

We only age one day at a time, obviously, but one of those days is likely to be more profound – and profoundly depressing – than all of the others.

What is that day? It’s the day that you realise you are officially ‘not young’ anymore.

Profoundly depressing is overdoing it – could be worse, right? But these 27 signs that you are officially no longer young, shared by people over on Reddit, are very funny and painfully relatable.

1.

‘When I dislocated my jaw lying in bed yawning. Didn’t even think it was even possible.’

purpleowlie

2.

‘When I opened a new pack of sponges for dishwashing and became all excited to use a fresh sponge.’

tuxedo_cat_commander

3.

‘When I went thru the house yelling to the kids, “when you leave a room, turn the light OFF!!”

TheGoodJudgeHolden

4.

‘I’m scared of teenagers now.’

-thegay-

5.

‘I was in my late 20s, at work talking with one of our new interns. I can’t remember why but she asked how old someone was and I was like, “I dunno, about our age?” She gasped and asked “How old do you think I am??” Then I gasped and asked, “HOW OLD DO YOU THINK I AM?!”

‘Anyway, that’s when I realized I was “not young” anymore.’

deresroka

6.

‘Reasonably recent references are met with dead silence and confusion by young adults/teens.’

alle_79

7.

‘Sometime about age 26 I woke up tired and was never not tired again.’

deutschdachs

8.

‘When I was trying to hang out and play with my kid at school drop off, and she was like, “mom! Not in front of my friends!” I realized in that very moment that I was not young, fun, cool mom, but indeed old, regular, embarrassing mom. Also, every single time someone calls me “ma’am.”

Mrs_Wednesday

9.

‘The other day, I dropped something on the floor. I had to think for a hard second whether to go down and reach for it or just leave it.’

Substantial_Grab_855

10.

‘When I went to a nightclub last weekend and everyone looks like children …’

smegly87

11.

‘Saw some neighborhood kids messing with a stop sign while driving home. I slowed the car down, rolled down a window and said, “Hey… I think maybe you shouldn’t be doing that.” Which in my mind meant cut it out before an adult catches you.

‘But these kids look sheepishly at the ground and give me an ok like I was the adult in the situation. Which I was, gently chastising children for fooling around with public property.

Ralfarius

12.

‘I felt a sneeze coming on while I was bent over and legitimately thought, “I have to stand up straight for this if I want to keep my back.”

DnDBehindTheScreen

13.

‘When my best friend and I were planning for a concert next month and for the first time in our lives we were like “Do we… want to buy seats instead of standing in the pit?”.

Nyx_Fallweather

14.

‘When I started getting excited for 9pm bedtime.’

itisee899