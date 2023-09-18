People have been inventing celebrity auction items and these 23 are the funniest of the lot
With both the Writers Guild of America (WGA) and the Screen Actors Guild – American Federation of Television and Radio Artists (SAG-AFTRA) on strike, many TV and film productions are currently on indefinite hold, leaving writers, actors and assorted crew members with little or no income.
To raise both funds and awareness, many in the industry have volunteered both items and services for auction.
Actors, writers and directors are collaborating on a charity auction with proceeds going towards helping crew members whose healthcare benefits are currently at risk during the strike.
While most of the lots are already pretty unusual, tweeters couldn’t resist inventing a few more – and they’re very, very funny.
1.
If they had this one it would’ve gotten me to empty my savings account https://t.co/FZWYfZfNeW pic.twitter.com/1leFNMg59m
— Tom Zohar (@TomZohar) September 13, 2023
2.
Alright ima need everyone to pitch in https://t.co/8zSPYpxd9n pic.twitter.com/GrYgdZBAu9
— she-woman men haters club president (@formerlyashley) September 15, 2023
3.
We'll finally get to see if he was right. https://t.co/ws9TLOlXsV pic.twitter.com/plUqXAf7AV
— Keaton Patti (@KeatonPatti) September 14, 2023
4.
take my money and my soul https://t.co/Dn2fctxpyq pic.twitter.com/juBlDeTyxF
— Dev (@daniversulk) September 15, 2023
5.
this celebrity auction is getting out of hand https://t.co/rutxicKvKR pic.twitter.com/f6o5H72NGY
— Spencer Althouse (@SpencerAlthouse) September 14, 2023
6.
holy shit https://t.co/Bo4yLFqBKz pic.twitter.com/bHhxNkjmi9
— zach silberberg supports the WGA (@zachsilberberg) September 14, 2023
7.
stop out-bidding me, john boyega https://t.co/heOtZJXecr pic.twitter.com/rh5vpjLuh9
— f: dana (@MEASUREOFTHlNGS) September 14, 2023
8.
can’t believe this one doesn’t have more bids! https://t.co/LnrwWnFjBF pic.twitter.com/LKl3EPDmPn
— anna (@myelessar) September 14, 2023
9.
oh my fucking god https://t.co/Z8rI7dYsTm pic.twitter.com/oKksePsOhG
— ere (@cilleon) September 14, 2023
10.
woahhhh https://t.co/lLRth7GyUk pic.twitter.com/oZS5T1HGz3
— twilight renaissance | fanpage (@twilightreborn) September 14, 2023
11.
Imagine how much Chris Pine and Anne Hathaway could raise if they auctioned off a 20 min zoom during which they pretend to be the quibbling but madly in love Queen & Prince Consort of Genovia. https://t.co/pdWwshyqKR pic.twitter.com/AXbpg3YSbu
— Capital Chick (@acapitalchick) September 14, 2023
12.
some of these are weird… https://t.co/9C0GF7AM2H pic.twitter.com/oDoqdm234Y
— Camden Garcia (@camdengarcia) September 14, 2023