People have been inventing celebrity auction items and these 23 are the funniest of the lot

With both the Writers Guild of America (WGA) and the Screen Actors Guild – American Federation of Television and Radio Artists (SAG-AFTRA) on strike, many TV and film productions are currently on indefinite hold, leaving writers, actors and assorted crew members with little or no income.

To raise both funds and awareness, many in the industry have volunteered both items and services for auction.

Actors, writers and directors are collaborating on a charity auction with proceeds going towards helping crew members whose healthcare benefits are currently at risk during the strike. (Source: https://t.co/0PenP3qa8g) pic.twitter.com/aKBEAuhe94 — DiscussingFilm (@DiscussingFilm) September 13, 2023

While most of the lots are already pretty unusual, tweeters couldn’t resist inventing a few more – and they’re very, very funny.

If they had this one it would’ve gotten me to empty my savings account https://t.co/FZWYfZfNeW pic.twitter.com/1leFNMg59m — Tom Zohar (@TomZohar) September 13, 2023

Alright ima need everyone to pitch in https://t.co/8zSPYpxd9n pic.twitter.com/GrYgdZBAu9 — she-woman men haters club president (@formerlyashley) September 15, 2023

We'll finally get to see if he was right. https://t.co/ws9TLOlXsV pic.twitter.com/plUqXAf7AV — Keaton Patti (@KeatonPatti) September 14, 2023

this celebrity auction is getting out of hand https://t.co/rutxicKvKR pic.twitter.com/f6o5H72NGY — Spencer Althouse (@SpencerAlthouse) September 14, 2023

Imagine how much Chris Pine and Anne Hathaway could raise if they auctioned off a 20 min zoom during which they pretend to be the quibbling but madly in love Queen & Prince Consort of Genovia. https://t.co/pdWwshyqKR pic.twitter.com/AXbpg3YSbu — Capital Chick (@acapitalchick) September 14, 2023

