Celebrity

People have been inventing celebrity auction items and these 23 are the funniest of the lot

Oonagh Keating. Updated September 18th, 2023

With both the Writers Guild of America (WGA) and the Screen Actors Guild – American Federation of Television and Radio Artists (SAG-AFTRA) on strike, many TV and film productions are currently on indefinite hold, leaving writers, actors and assorted crew members with little or no income.

To raise both funds and awareness, many in the industry have volunteered both items and services for auction.

While most of the lots are already pretty unusual, tweeters couldn’t resist inventing a few more – and they’re very, very funny.

1.

2.

3.

4.

5.

6.

7.

8.

9.

10.

11.

12.

Article Pages: 1 2