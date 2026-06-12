Politics nigel farage Reform UK

A Nigel Farage fan explained why he’s voting Reform UK and as an insight into their voters’ minds it might be hard to beat

Poke Reporter. Updated June 12th, 2026

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We’re grateful to Channel 4 News political editor Gary Gibbon for this insight into the mind of the Reform UK voter.

Now it might be unfair to suggest this man’s thoughts, such as they are, represent the wider Nigel Farage fanbase. Except in this case it’s hard to resist.

Well, yes it’s one way of looking at it.

Only one question remained …

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