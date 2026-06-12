A Nigel Farage fan explained why he’s voting Reform UK and as an insight into their voters’ minds it might be hard to beat

Politics nigel farage Reform UK

We’re grateful to Channel 4 News political editor Gary Gibbon for this insight into the mind of the Reform UK voter.

Now it might be unfair to suggest this man’s thoughts, such as they are, represent the wider Nigel Farage fanbase. Except in this case it’s hard to resist.

#C4News interview a Reform UK voter in Makerfield Gent in cap, “The difference between Andy Burnham and Keir Starmer, is that you’ve changed a pair of pants that you’ve weed in, for a pair that you’ve pooed in” Gary Gibbon, “Where’s your vote going? Gent in cap, “Reform” I… pic.twitter.com/K6WmOAxppA — Farrukh (@implausibleblog) June 10, 2026

Well, yes it’s one way of looking at it.

Hope he enjoys paying for his NHS services without state pension and any local services he has — Still #FBPE and #Woke. And damn proud of it! (@Banned_Reunion) June 10, 2026

So he’ll vote Reform, won’t be able to afford pants, be covered in shit and piss crusted sores but won’t have an NHS to go to. Genius plan. — Brawlass🏴󠁧󠁢󠁳󠁣󠁴󠁿Extremist🏴󠁧󠁢󠁳󠁣󠁴󠁿 (@celticgurrl) June 10, 2026

Effectively people like this are instrumental in guiding the direction of the country https://t.co/w048biSXfF — Petersgate Tap (also on Bluesky) (@petersgate_tap) June 11, 2026

The reason the UK is in this dire state is you’ve got very low information people with near zero critical thinking skills voting for politicians and parties promising them a golden future and delivering nothing. — Rolo Tomassi (@thomasjamespe) June 10, 2026

Knowing Stan he’d have been walking up and down for several hours, trying to catch the eye of a Journalist, so he could deliver his line to the world. 🤣🤣🤣 — Kevin Jackson (@User_Lowton) June 10, 2026

Only one question remained …

That's not Roger Sloman, is it? pic.twitter.com/YEbJwnV96E — Asian Mum Riot (@asianmomriot) June 10, 2026

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Gary Lineker explained to American TV what’s so wrong with Trump’s World Cup and he totally hit the back of the next

Source @implausibleblog