Elon Musk says Twitter will be subscription-only and it’s gone down as well as you’d expect

The good ship formerly known as Twitter – and, according to a recent poll, still known as Twitter by the majority of its users – may be about to hit another strategically placed Muskberg in the form of a payment-only system.

Elon Musk suggests he will charge all X/Twitter users a “small monthly fee” to be on the platform https://t.co/WpC3dhcBaE — philip lewis (@Phil_Lewis_) September 18, 2023

To labour the Titanic analogy, it’s a dangerous manoeuvre when Bluesky, Threads, Mastodon and even the old faithfuls, Instagram and Facebook, are all lifeboats in the frozen waters.

It looks like Musk’s plan may stretch users’ loyalty too far – for these people, certainly.

1.

the value of Twitter for me has been building an audience and attracting new readers to stuff I write or publish. If Elon makes this move and the platform no longer has scale, there will be no good reason for me not to spend all my time on Threads and elsewhere. https://t.co/dVXWMmNNIt — Aaron Rupar (@atrupar) September 18, 2023

2.

this meme can be used almost daily now https://t.co/yXqgRo3wCZ pic.twitter.com/wEWrCNr90j — Hurt CoPain (@SaeedDiCaprio) September 18, 2023

3.

If this actually happens, then this one might take the cake. https://t.co/P5rkNUUeNh pic.twitter.com/jXCwGcHUsC — Oliver Alexander (@OAlexanderDK) September 18, 2023

4.

Do it, Elon, I beg you. I’m looking for any single excuse to abandon this cesspit. You won’t see me for dust. (Insta… you’ll find me on insta) https://t.co/It1KsDuCGm — Jayne Sharp (@Jaynesharp) September 18, 2023

6.

This would make me sad because we’d lose this place but also, it would be fucking hilarious to watch him instantly lose 44 billion dollars https://t.co/CKo2GhjqR8 — Lolo (@LolOverruled) September 18, 2023

7.

I wouldn’t even pay for twitter when it was actually good https://t.co/fPAZoGlIFE — Emma Berquist (@eeberquist) September 18, 2023

8.

This will finally turn Twitter into X-Twitter. Is he really so petty that he'd just bin the whole platform. https://t.co/G6V0B37lGA — Edwin Hayward (@edwinhayward) September 18, 2023

9.