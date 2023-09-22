Newsnight have found someone who supports having 7 bins and it’s 2022 Rishi Sunak
We’ll stop talking about bins soon, we promise – probably – but we wanted you to see what Newsnight uncovered when they were trying to explain why Rishi Sunak is scrapping policies that don’t exist.
Newsnight find a clip of Rishi Sunak talking about recycling bins #SevenBins pic.twitter.com/9Y8cggY0SC
“Recycling. And that is a thing that, in our house, we are obsessive about. I know it’s a pain – you need lots of bins, but it is something that’s very good for the environment.”
Well, that’s a bit awkward. Perhaps they’ll invite him on to explain his change of heart.
In the meantime, here are a few comments we thought you’d appreciate.
Bin life! https://t.co/JORFlbn3JV
Ah – these must be the bins that go to a different school and carpool with a different bus….. https://t.co/X1pjwkEyxk
This was a good find by Newsnight: Rishi ‘Forked Tongue’ Sunak’s professing his love of recycling bins. pic.twitter.com/OYPgWlKJsS
And not so long ago he was proud of his multi-bin household. I wonder what changed his mind (other than desperate political short-termism)?https://t.co/XThxI01wp9
Sunak and his seven bins have parted ways, when he realised there was nothing in them for him, except trash. https://t.co/sIZQQO3Laq
For non Brits here, this is a deep burn: https://t.co/uUy9fXwZ3o
Sunak. More faces than the town hall clock! A vile, grasping career politician…….. https://t.co/YK0WylWCX6
He used to love his seven bins https://t.co/TbXj4YgaD1
I’m old enough to remember the leadership debate, 1 year ago, when Rishi said he loved lots of bins for recycling https://t.co/ZOwmqWESUN
If I hadn’t lived through the last 13 years of tory nonsense, I wouldn’t have believed it. https://t.co/MWt3PuKUyv
It explains so much.
So now we know where Sunak got his imaginary bins from #SevenBins https://t.co/nTUQfSEzew
Nick Robinson’s forensic takedown of Rishi Sunak and his claims about ‘meat tax’ and those ‘7 bins’ was magnificently done
