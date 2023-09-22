Politics

Newsnight have found someone who supports having 7 bins and it’s 2022 Rishi Sunak

Oonagh Keating. Updated September 22nd, 2023

We’ll stop talking about bins soon, we promise – probably – but we wanted you to see what Newsnight uncovered when they were trying to explain why Rishi Sunak is scrapping policies that don’t exist.

“Recycling. And that is a thing that, in our house, we are obsessive about. I know it’s a pain – you need lots of bins, but it is something that’s very good for the environment.”

Well, that’s a bit awkward. Perhaps they’ll invite him on to explain his change of heart.

In the meantime, here are a few comments we thought you’d appreciate.

It explains so much.

