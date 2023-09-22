Newsnight have found someone who supports having 7 bins and it’s 2022 Rishi Sunak

Politics

We’ll stop talking about bins soon, we promise – probably – but we wanted you to see what Newsnight uncovered when they were trying to explain why Rishi Sunak is scrapping policies that don’t exist.

Newsnight find a clip of Rishi Sunak talking about recycling bins #SevenBins pic.twitter.com/9Y8cggY0SC — Farrukh (@implausibleblog) September 20, 2023

“Recycling. And that is a thing that, in our house, we are obsessive about. I know it’s a pain – you need lots of bins, but it is something that’s very good for the environment.”

Well, that’s a bit awkward. Perhaps they’ll invite him on to explain his change of heart.

In the meantime, here are a few comments we thought you’d appreciate.

1.

2.

Ah – these must be the bins that go to a different school and carpool with a different bus….. https://t.co/X1pjwkEyxk — stellacreasy (@stellacreasy) September 21, 2023

3.

This was a good find by Newsnight: Rishi ‘Forked Tongue’ Sunak’s professing his love of recycling bins. pic.twitter.com/OYPgWlKJsS — Rajesh Thind (@RajeshThind) September 21, 2023

4.

And not so long ago he was proud of his multi-bin household. I wonder what changed his mind (other than desperate political short-termism)?https://t.co/XThxI01wp9 — Mike Holden (@MikeHolden42) September 21, 2023

5.

Sunak and his seven bins have parted ways, when he realised there was nothing in them for him, except trash. https://t.co/sIZQQO3Laq — Kate Wilton (@KateWilton1) September 21, 2023

6.

For non Brits here, this is a deep burn: https://t.co/uUy9fXwZ3o — Ben Hansen-Hicks (@benhansenhicks) September 21, 2023

7.

Sunak. More faces than the town hall clock! A vile, grasping career politician…….. https://t.co/YK0WylWCX6 — David Harpham (@DavidHarpham77) September 21, 2023

8.

He used to love his seven bins https://t.co/TbXj4YgaD1 — Jessica Abrahams (@jiabrahams) September 20, 2023

9.

I’m old enough to remember the leadership debate, 1 year ago, when Rishi said he loved lots of bins for recycling https://t.co/ZOwmqWESUN — Sir Winston Smith, KGB-FSB Bar & Scar (@2019_winston) September 21, 2023

10.

If I hadn’t lived through the last 13 years of tory nonsense, I wouldn’t have believed it. https://t.co/MWt3PuKUyv — Mick Taylor ⭐️⭐️ (@MickT66) September 21, 2023

It explains so much.

So now we know where Sunak got his imaginary bins from #SevenBins https://t.co/nTUQfSEzew — Janet ✨ (@7_StarGirlx) September 20, 2023

READ MORE

Nick Robinson’s forensic takedown of Rishi Sunak and his claims about ‘meat tax’ and those ‘7 bins’ was magnificently done

Source @implausibleblog Image Screengrab