Nick Robinson’s forensic takedown of Rishi Sunak and his claims about ‘meat tax’ and those ‘7 bins’ was magnificently done

John Plunkett. Updated September 21st, 2023

Here’s five minutes very well spent. It’s Nick Robinson on Radio 4’s Today programme asking Rishi Sunak about those ‘unnecessary and heavy handed’ net zero measures that he said he was reversing because he’s such a sound bloke.

You remember, these ones.

And like a lot of people – Sky’s Sophy Ridge, for instance, and C4 News’s Krishnan Gury-Murthy – these so called government ‘policies’ didn’t ring any bells.

So he asked the prime minister to outline when exactly the government committed to them and whether they weren’t in fact entirely made up. And it’s magnificently done.

Fabulously done.

And here are just a few of the many things people said about it.

To conclude …

