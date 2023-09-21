Nick Robinson’s forensic takedown of Rishi Sunak and his claims about ‘meat tax’ and those ‘7 bins’ was magnificently done

News

Here’s five minutes very well spent. It’s Nick Robinson on Radio 4’s Today programme asking Rishi Sunak about those ‘unnecessary and heavy handed’ net zero measures that he said he was reversing because he’s such a sound bloke.

You remember, these ones.

We will never impose unnecessary and heavy-handed measures on you, the British people. We will still meet our international commitments and hit Net Zero by 2050. pic.twitter.com/XjXQzGVaCN — Rishi Sunak (@RishiSunak) September 20, 2023

And like a lot of people – Sky’s Sophy Ridge, for instance, and C4 News’s Krishnan Gury-Murthy – these so called government ‘policies’ didn’t ring any bells.

So he asked the prime minister to outline when exactly the government committed to them and whether they weren’t in fact entirely made up. And it’s magnificently done.

"There is nothing to be scrapped.. You're making a series of claims that aren't true." Nick Robinson calls out Rishi Sunak. Sunak ends saying, "I don't think its right to chase the short term headlines, just assert some goal for the future without a clear plan to deliver it… pic.twitter.com/AxfLKG7Sbw — Farrukh (@implausibleblog) September 21, 2023

Fabulously done.

And here are just a few of the many things people said about it.

“You’re making a series of claims that aren’t true.” Nick Robinson calling out Sunak’s lies one by one on #r4today. pic.twitter.com/0Uwv5VWlZV — Eddie Burfi (@EddieBurfi) September 21, 2023

Glad to hear Nick Robinson holding Rishi Sunak to account for his bare-faced lies about about "seven bins" etc. It was the most disgracefully & dangerously dishonest speech I've ever heard from a British prime minister.#r4today — Tom Scott (@Tom___Scott) September 21, 2023

“Trust me, Gandalf, in generations to come when Men and Elves gather to discuss the great heroes of the past, the name of Sunak of the Seven Bins will be celebrated as no other …” https://t.co/c3Ew3e1Uzx — Gavin Esler (@gavinesler) September 21, 2023

So various organisations & think tanks come up with ideas. Then, responsible governments consider them & implement those they feel will work. Sunak has turned thought experiments straight into policy before weighing them up & then disavows them as unworkable. He's lost the plot! — Memo To Keir (@KeirMemo) September 21, 2023

Journalists showing no respect is another sign that the consensus in Whitehall and Westminster is hardening that Sunak has no long term political future https://t.co/2NLO2sKJQb — Alexander Clarkson  (@APHClarkson) September 21, 2023

Anyone saying Sunak won this one needs their radio tuning. Nick Robinson literally exposes him for the liar he is! Arse handed back on a silver platter . https://t.co/yjY2ORqmCM — Narinder Kaur (@narindertweets) September 21, 2023

Masterful by Nick Robinson. Sunak’s scrapped proposals were on display in the bottom of a locked filing cabinet stuck in a disused lavatory with a sign on the door saying ‘Beware of the Leopard.’ https://t.co/rFcJx0p1Ss — Shona Ghosh (@shonaghosh) September 21, 2023

To conclude …

Sunak claimed he’d scrapped policies that never existed yesterday and today tabloids are praising him for it? This is another level. THEY NEVER EXISTED. This is what happens when a government normalises lying to its population and the press are bought. Fucking chaos. — Supertanskiii (@supertanskiii) September 21, 2023

