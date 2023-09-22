Videos

This woman’s brutal review of a Morrisons breakfast went viral for reasons that will become obvious

John Plunkett. Updated September 22nd, 2023

If you only watch one restaurant review this week, then make it this one, a woman who was so unimpressed with her Morrissons breakfast that she couldn’t even wait to get home to share her verdict on TikTok.

It went viral on Twitter after it was shared by @I_Dont_Know_Her and it’s one minute magnificently well spent.

Give this woman a newspaper column. Talking of which …

And here are just a few of the other things people said about it.

In one word …

