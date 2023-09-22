This woman’s brutal review of a Morrisons breakfast went viral for reasons that will become obvious

Videos

If you only watch one restaurant review this week, then make it this one, a woman who was so unimpressed with her Morrissons breakfast that she couldn’t even wait to get home to share her verdict on TikTok.

It went viral on Twitter after it was shared by @I_Dont_Know_Her and it’s one minute magnificently well spent.

Obsessed with this woman making a tiktok to drag Morrisons' breakfast pic.twitter.com/CZBozvwajx — I Don't Know Her (@I_Dont_Know_Her) September 20, 2023

Give this woman a newspaper column. Talking of which …

It's good to see strident restaurant criticism is alive and well. https://t.co/BQ5DkmJp6R — Jay Rayner (@jayrayner1) September 22, 2023

And here are just a few of the other things people said about it.

Pack up playwrights, you’ll never top this. https://t.co/BHDwM7Jz64 — Andy Miller (@i_am_mill_i_am) September 22, 2023

Now I want to know what Stephanie Nixon’s surname is now — Puppy Phat (@Meerkatpb) September 20, 2023

This borders on the utterly profound (I think it’s the accent). Samuel Beckett/Jean Paul Sartre couldn’t have done any better musing about the human condition @LearNonsense @NeilKBrand @dsquareddigest @NewsOrFallSong @ruth_millington https://t.co/vEcmK8xFwj — Nicholas Booth (@Thievesbook) September 22, 2023

Greatest food review of all time. — michael baggott (@baggottsilver) September 20, 2023

What days of the week does Stephanie Nixon work though? https://t.co/JPLgms1FxL — Daniel Holland ॐ (@DannyDutch) September 22, 2023

Source Twitter @I_Dont_Know_Her