Donald Trump on the great windmill peril faced by whales is 37 seconds very well spent

We hesitate to direct you towards anything Donald Trump has to say, but in this case we’ll make an exception.

As the world waits to find out if he will end up in prison or the White House (possibly both), Trump has focussed his bigly brain on one of the most pressing issues of the day.

The great windmill peril faced by whales right now.

We knew Trump had a thing about windmills – remember when he said they caused cancer? – but this might even top that (orcas of a sensitive disposition, please look away now).

i cannot breathe WHAT is he talking about pic.twitter.com/ZtL0PUUXYg — manny (@mannyfidel) September 25, 2023

Save the whales? Totally. Save the whales from the windmills? We’ll get back to you.

the whale said to me, "Sir, the windmills are driving me batty, Sir" — Francis (@FrancisOKC) September 25, 2023

sorry this is so unironically funny https://t.co/c7r54WjzLn — Mollie Goodfellow (@hansmollman) September 25, 2023

the way he says “batty” at the end of this is absolutely vintage trump https://t.co/VXql0qp3IC — milo edwards (@Milo_Edwards) September 26, 2023

There is zero evidence that offshore wind has killed any whales. Investigations have found that whales are largely dying due to normal commercial boats, and the acoustic mechanism alluded to by Trump doesn’t make sense because the sounds made are out of whale hearing range… — Armand Domalewski (@ArmandDoma) September 25, 2023

For the first time since the 2020 election era I feel like…I need to dress up as Liza and deliver this. Coz FUUUUUCKING hell. https://t.co/9TCq7AYgo8 — Sooz Kempner, so-called "comedian" (@SoozUK) September 25, 2023

If Joe Biden did anything close to that, it would be on every nightly news broadcast. I have my own theories about what’s behind editors’ giant, warped – and effectively partisan – double standard. But the bottom line is, the double standard needs to end. https://t.co/AbdOysZDZq — Andrew Bates (@AndrewBatesNC) September 25, 2023

The whale came up to me on Pandora, they call them tulkuns there, well this whale came up with tears in his eyes and said Mr President the sky people are bringing windmills, and I said Payakan what do you mean but he said it was too painful to tell, too painful to tell… https://t.co/I9sKhmyicl — Jake Cole (@ThatJakePC) September 25, 2023

And just in case you wanted to watch this again …

President Trump: "If you have a windmill anywhere near your house, congratulations, your house just went down 75% in value. And they say the noise causes cancer." pic.twitter.com/VFx6b11mob — The Hill (@thehill) April 3, 2019

To conclude.

guys I think Trump may actually have a point https://t.co/69r0IpO7Mu pic.twitter.com/0HOsXY2olg — Marty Lawrence (@TeaAndCopy) September 26, 2023

