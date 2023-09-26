US

Donald Trump on the great windmill peril faced by whales is 37 seconds very well spent

John Plunkett. Updated September 26th, 2023

We hesitate to direct you towards anything Donald Trump has to say, but in this case we’ll make an exception.

As the world waits to find out if he will end up in prison or the White House (possibly both), Trump has focussed his bigly brain on one of the most pressing issues of the day.

The great windmill peril faced by whales right now.

We knew Trump had a thing about windmills – remember when he said they caused cancer? – but this might even top that (orcas of a sensitive disposition, please look away now).

Save the whales? Totally. Save the whales from the windmills? We’ll get back to you.

And just in case you wanted to watch this again …

To conclude.

Source Twitter @mannyfidel