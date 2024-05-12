This little lad handled an emergency creepy-crawly situation in the best way possible
It must be tough having to be the man of the house when you’re only a kid and the situation involves a hefty-looking creepy-crawly – possibly a big spider. In fact, it can be tough dealing with that at any age.
Watch what he did.
We would have done almost the same thing, except we’d have thrown it from further away.
u/bladerunnerism‘s post has had almost 3,000 upvotes in a few hours, picking up loads of comments like these.
Adorable. Feels like a representation of me and my wife when she asks for help.
Actual-Dinner-5977
“Get back! Get back! I’ve got dis…NOPE!!!”
GANDORF57
Handled it like a man with great speed. Lol.
vince2td
I love the “get back get back.” Making sure nobody going to get hurt as he handling the situation.
FutureLowLife
He was just making sure his exit path was clear.
LowOnPaint
His parents are totally not going to show that video to his first girlfriend. No way …
DiarrheaMonkey
This is my son and spiders. He is 34.
DadsRGR8
Spiders don’t scare me. It’s roaches. My watch thinks I’m having a heart attack when I spot one
Fizzy-Bubblech
He got this. Seconds later …he ain’t got this.
Zackhawk2315
That made me shoot my drink out of my nose!
Fullthrottle-
Repulsive-Pool240 added this.
They say he still running till this day and became the second Usain Bolt.
READ MORE
u/bladerunnerism‘s post has had almost 3,000 upvotes in a few hours, picking up loads of comments like these.
Adorable. Feels like a representation of me and my wife when she asks for help.
Actual-Dinner-5977
“Get back! Get back! I’ve got dis…NOPE!!!”
GANDORF57
Handled it like a man with great speed. Lol.
vince2td
I love the “get back get back.” Making sure nobody going to get hurt as he handling the situation.
FutureLowLife
He was just making sure his exit path was clear.
LowOnPaint
His parents are totally not going to show that video to his first girlfriend. No way …
DiarrheaMonkey
This is my son and spiders. He is 34.
DadsRGR8
Spiders don’t scare me. It’s roaches. My watch thinks I’m having a heart attack when I spot one
Fizzy-Bubblech
He got this. Seconds later …he ain’t got this.
Zackhawk2315
That made me shoot my drink out of my nose!
Fullthrottle-
Repulsive-Pool240 added this.
They say he still running till this day and became the second Usain Bolt.
READ MORE
Spider photobomb – a thriller in 10 short acts
Source r/funny Image Screengrab