Videos maths

This American science guru’s schoolboy pregnancy error is this week’s funniest facepalm

John Plunkett. Updated May 10th, 2024

We have to confess we hadn’t come across Andrew Huberman before but by all accounts he’s an American neuroscientist and podcaster and an associate professor of neurobiology and ophthalmology at the Stanford University School of Medicine.

So he knows his stuff then!

Except, well, might we suggest you watch this particular clip, of Huberman talking about fertility and the probability of getting pregnant, that kind of thing.

And it’s surely the funniest facepalm of the week.

Stanford University, you say?

Just in case you were wondering …

And finally, back to the podcaster himself, who later issued a correction.

Please note: at the timestamp related to cumulative probability of getting pregnant, I misspoke – my apologies. The data in the following graph are correct but the “120%” is not. The link to the data.
And cumulative probability over 6 cycles is ~80% (see plot at link). For the math.

Source @bcrypt