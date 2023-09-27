Fox News’ Seattle vox pop didn’t go at all how they’d hoped – and it’s a thing of beauty

US

What do you know about Seattle?

It has the Space Needle, Frasier was shot there, it’s the birthplace of Grunge – but according to Fox News, it’s a crime-infested den of iniquity – Sodom-on-the-Green-Duwamish.

Their evening show, The Five, aired a clip of reporter Johnny Belisario trying to get the people of Seattle to tell him how bad it is to live there.

Watch how that worked out for them.

Fox News tried to do a bunch of scary man-on-the-street interviews about crime. It didn't go well. pic.twitter.com/49PVjwgFBB — Kat Abu (@abughazalehkat) September 26, 2023

“Oh no, you were in a car. Oh no they were hurting you so bad. Oh noooo.”

I tend to think it’s a waste of time for liberals to go on Fox News, but I am 100% in favor of them mocking their reporters in the wild. https://t.co/Q6frCdlnQ8 — Kevin M. Kruse (@KevinMKruse) September 26, 2023

does the reporter on the ground have a humiliation fetish, why would they air this lmfao https://t.co/mKWeW8LQSL — pudding person (@JUNlPER) September 26, 2023

holy shit she ended him — Ari Drennen (@AriDrennen) September 26, 2023

And because Fox didn't get what they liked in these interviews, they ended up going with this on-air graphic: https://t.co/JTyFfA91Bk pic.twitter.com/GIpvpApnV8 — Justin Baragona (@justinbaragona) September 26, 2023

desperate to see what they had to leave on the cutting room floor https://t.co/0Y3ffQoiMn — Ashley Feinberg (ashleyfeinberg.bsky.social) (@ashleyfeinberg) September 26, 2023

i laughed out loud so hard https://t.co/AaBsRViBDI — josie duffy rice (@jduffyrice) September 26, 2023

Someone literally says “crime is a social issue that could be solved by giving people their basic needs.” lol fuck yeah eat shit Fox https://t.co/d0ppLprgOB — Stop Cop City (@JoshuaPHilll) September 26, 2023

This lady basically said “why are you such a cuck bitch all the time” but in the nicest way possible lmao 10/10 https://t.co/VtSx5OfoLJ pic.twitter.com/EbpsZgC4lj — Kristi Yamaguccimane (@TheWapplehouse) September 27, 2023

The gentle smile on her face as she absolutely bodies him is so powerful https://t.co/U0VwxHHMIO — eve6 (@Eve6) September 27, 2023

the middle aged lib making fun of feeling threatened by addicts while driving in a car is why we're going to win https://t.co/DQeVPaw9AF — the abbot of unreason (an archaeologist) (@merovingians) September 27, 2023

This has single-handedly convinced me to move to Seattle to befriend Seattle residents. Thank you, Fox News. https://t.co/ho3eTSqFQQ — Alyssa Leader (@alittleleader) September 26, 2023

I love that these people weren't going to give them the anti poor screed they wanted https://t.co/uHo5vv8rDC — Wide Backed She Hulk (@SourceDuMal) September 26, 2023

Several people asked this question.

Omg. Why would they air this https://t.co/oIvsvznCuV — Purely Satanic Barbie (NOT A COP) ‍♀️ (@slutriarch) September 26, 2023

We agree with Phil.

I need her to comment on EVERYTHING in the news pic.twitter.com/OlW2s4onzs — phil (@phrrp) September 26, 2023

Jesse Watters‘ Primetime shared a longer version, cut with commentary on the mental state of the interviewees. We think it was supposed to be comedy, but it comes across as a Grade A self-own.

Do people in Seattle care about the crime in their city? Johnny finds out #FoxNews pic.twitter.com/RYHQL8HnYa — Jesse Watters (@JesseBWatters) September 26, 2023

