Fox News’ Seattle vox pop didn’t go at all how they’d hoped – and it’s a thing of beauty

Oonagh Keating. Updated September 27th, 2023

What do you know about Seattle?

It has the Space Needle, Frasier was shot there, it’s the birthplace of Grunge – but according to Fox News, it’s a crime-infested den of iniquity – Sodom-on-the-Green-Duwamish.

Their evening show, The Five, aired a clip of reporter Johnny Belisario trying to get the people of Seattle to tell him how bad it is to live there.

Watch how that worked out for them.

“Oh no, you were in a car. Oh no they were hurting you so bad. Oh noooo.”

Jesse Watters‘ Primetime shared a longer version, cut with commentary on the mental state of the interviewees. We think it was supposed to be comedy, but it comes across as a Grade A self-own.

