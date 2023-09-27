We regret to inform you that Matt Hancock is on yet another reality show – but this savage takedown makes it almost worthwhile

Entertainment

Disgraced former Health Secretary Matt Hancock seems to be a man on a mission to win reputational rehabilitation, with his not-so-well-selling book and his self-pitying appearances on I’m a Celebrity and any podcast that will have him.

He’s back on our screens again in the latest series of Celebrity SAS: Who Dares Wins.

Twitter wasn’t impressed.

Does Matt Hancock that, think if he does Celebrity Who Dares Wins, we will forget the 240,000 dead? Never forget Hancock’s government said “20,000 dead would be a good outcome.” — Marcus Chown (@marcuschown) September 26, 2023

If Matt Hancock had just fucked off quietly I might have forgotten about him but every time he appears on some shit reality show humiliating himself for money it just reminds me that he should be in prison. — christhebarker (@christhebarker) September 26, 2023

Matt Hancock every time he appears on TV pic.twitter.com/RhFiQZv0bI — Sarah Dempster (@Dempster2000) September 26, 2023

The fact that Hancock gets cash for appearing on a television show disgusts me. He’s not a celebrity, he’s one of the worst ministers this country has ever had. — Willie Miller (@WillieMiller60) September 26, 2023

One segment of the show saw Hancock faced instructors Jason Fox and Chris Oliver who had questions about his affair with aide, Gina Colangelo. The gloves were off.

The audio is quite low.

Matt Hancock getting absolutely torn apart on #SASWhoDaresWins. He can't handle anyone trying to challenge his authority. Absolutely brilliant… pic.twitter.com/rjmVxsO6QG — Scapegoat (@StuartHarriso10) September 26, 2023

“The rules that you’ve established, as a country, you think ‘You know what? I’m above this. I’m bigger than the system.‘” “Yeah, I didn’t think that.” “I’m talkin’. Fuckin’ listen to me, yeah?”

1.

The bad news is Hancock’s on tv again, the good news is he’s probably been quietly done away with https://t.co/Hu2TvpFfOU — Rachel Charlton-Dailey (@RachelCDailey) September 27, 2023

2.

Mainstream journalists watch and learn. How to hold our leaders to account. https://t.co/ngenlAuRix — Steven Dunne – BLOOD SUMMER (@ReaperSteven) September 27, 2023

3.

Maybe the SAS should get to do alternative select committees https://t.co/rAp13evs3Y — Emily Brook (she/her) (@emily_v_brook) September 26, 2023

4.

This is a reality TV show doing what should be happening to Matt Hancock in a court of law. Instead of paying him thousands to launder his reputation he should be facing criminal repercussions for his negligence in high office. pic.twitter.com/9HXdyGof7Q — John Spiers (@squeezyjohn) September 27, 2023

5.

Thank you for that comfort. Sadly, it's probably the most accountability he'll ever be forced into✊️✌️ — Badassmutha #FBPE ✌️‍⬛‍♂️ (@dodgson_sally) September 27, 2023

6.

Not with the fluffy pc lot in the jungle now are you, you absolute twat https://t.co/MxA542oukl — Lucy Lou (@scragglepops) September 26, 2023

It wasn’t the only Hancock moment that the public enjoyed. There was also this.

Newsnight, take note.

