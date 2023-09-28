These dads got a pop quiz on their own kids and it went spectacularly badly

Videos

There are some clueless people out in the world, but we didn’t expect to see so many of them being clueless about their own kids.

This is a bad look for dads – but keep an eye out for the mum.

The facepalm is strong with those guys – and some TikTok users weren’t a bit surprised.

My dad told a doctor once that I don’t have any allergies and then started arguing with me when I reminded him that I’m allergic to penicillin.

Isabella

If my dad didn’t know these things about me I’d go no-contact istg.

Kristina

I’m turning 40 in a year and my dad still guesses that I’m in my 20s.

Materiamage

See how much info mom carries around. Moms rock.

lastt124

The dad that forgot his daughter’s birthday that was yesterday , that took me out.

MthunziB

My dad asked me what my full name is when he 1st sent me money thru remittance when I was in college.

StiffTiffSteph

My father once ask if I was born an albino. I froze

Glorivete__Atem

I’ve been in tech for 10 years. My dad still thinks I’m a writer because I liked writing in elementary school and he hasn’t bothered to ask since.

AnnaHoyt

My dad once brought fish n chips coz he didn’t know I’m allergic to fish …to this day he acts shocked.

rgi

My father does not know how to spell my whole name.

JC Outlet

idahogirl8888 had a similar story.

This is my husband. He once asked me my twin sister’s birthday.

To be clear, it’s absolutely not all dads.

A father of 3 kids, and I am fully aware of every single detail about them (birthdays, schools, hobbies), and make sure to sit down with them daily.

agm11220

My dad has the best memory in the world. Man can remember every date, hour, detail of every aspect of everyone’s life. It’s uncanny.

Monika Penkala

READ MORE

The Monthly Mag just for Dads

Source celebcircle Image Screengrab