Watch this Fox News presenter absolutely savage Donald Trump with his own words

Despite its strong Republican bias, Fox News has a small number of liberal-minded hosts, including The Five’s Jessica Tarlov.

Jessica: But you said, okay, you don't need to watch him, let's just hear what comes out of his mouth, and I put together some of Trump’s latest cognitive beauties from the last ten days. He said you need an ID to buy bread. Has anyone shown ID to buy Wonder Bread lately? pic.twitter.com/joRrATxnkw

“He said you need an I.D. to buy bread. Has anyone shown I.D. to get Wonder Bread lately?

He said that he ran against Obama in 2016. He ran against Hillary Clinton.

He warned that Biden will get us into World War II, which I’m pretty sure we already fought and won.

And yesterday, he confused Jeb Bush and George W. Bush and said that Jeb got us involved in the Middle East.”