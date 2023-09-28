Watch this Fox News presenter absolutely savage Donald Trump with his own words
Despite its strong Republican bias, Fox News has a small number of liberal-minded hosts, including The Five’s Jessica Tarlov.
When her co-hosts took time out of their busy schedule of talking about Hunter Biden‘s laptop to discuss Joe Biden‘s cognitive ability, she turned the tables – and brought receipts.
Jessica: But you said, okay, you don't need to watch him, let's just hear what comes out of his mouth, and I put together some of Trump’s latest cognitive beauties from the last ten days. He said you need an ID to buy bread. Has anyone shown ID to buy Wonder Bread lately? pic.twitter.com/joRrATxnkw
— Acyn (@Acyn) September 26, 2023
“He said you need an I.D. to buy bread. Has anyone shown I.D. to get Wonder Bread lately?
He said that he ran against Obama in 2016. He ran against Hillary Clinton.
He warned that Biden will get us into World War II, which I’m pretty sure we already fought and won.
And yesterday, he confused Jeb Bush and George W. Bush and said that Jeb got us involved in the Middle East.”
Is it possible that Trump might be losing Fox News, or is Jessica wasting her time trying to push back against the cult?
This is how tweeters reacted.
1.
On Fox!!!!! https://t.co/aLWGbQdryZ
— Ron Filipkowski (@RonFilipkowski) September 26, 2023
2.
Jessica Tarlov again from the top rope. https://t.co/5SNJp1D7Dn
— Jo (@JoJoFromJerz) September 26, 2023
3.
I need her to stay there, and pop up on all of the shows on that network.. pic.twitter.com/Kxs2xWBLKm
— Kimberly Chandler (@cozzmo73) September 26, 2023
4.
This all day https://t.co/d9oMjCVTTH
— Ben Meiselas (@meiselasb) September 26, 2023
5.
You know Trump’s fucked when the GOP’s propaganda network actually starts telling the truth about him https://t.co/6g0mGsvtr8
— Eric Fields (@superfields) September 26, 2023
6.
I love when @JessicaTarlov goes scorched earth on these morons she sits next to https://t.co/QXPrHjKNmY
— Anthony (@AnthonyKrigbaum) September 26, 2023
7.
That was incredible. Watch the entire moment here. She came with the facts & receipts & totally flipped the script on her Republican colleagues who wanted to point out how “old” & “mentally impaired” Biden was. This was golden & pitch perfect. Amazing. https://t.co/eUfGb7pr8d
— Victor Shi (@Victorshi2020) September 26, 2023
8.
Jessica Tarlov kicks ass at Fox The Five and I love watching her infuriate them; just look at Jesse Watters face! pic.twitter.com/tS6lQiRIr8
— ML Smith (@maria48308) September 27, 2023
9.
It's about time that FOX has a truth speaker like Jessica Tarlov.
— Cindy Brandol (@cebrandol) September 27, 2023
10.
And look at the stupid look on all of their faces, because they know she’s 100% correct. https://t.co/cBTf7NBxo9
— RazzLi (@razzli_) September 26, 2023
11.
Jessica is a national treasure
— mike (@magicmiiike) September 27, 2023
Let’s hope there’s no fallout for Jessica.
Fox: We are unable to continue Jessica Tarlov’s contract as a co-host of The Five due to repeated ass whippings.
But we are pleased to announce that Chuck Todd will be filling her chair!
— Ron Filipkowski (@RonFilipkowski) September 26, 2023
Perhaps it’s time for another five words.
READ MORE
Fox News’ Seattle vox pop didn’t go at all how they’d hoped – and it’s a thing of beauty
Source Acyn Image Screengrab, Screengrab