US

Watch this Fox News presenter absolutely savage Donald Trump with his own words

Oonagh Keating. Updated September 28th, 2023

Despite its strong Republican bias, Fox News has a small number of liberal-minded hosts, including The Five’s Jessica Tarlov.

When her co-hosts took time out of their busy schedule of talking about Hunter Biden‘s laptop to discuss Joe Biden‘s cognitive ability, she turned the tables – and brought receipts.

“He said you need an I.D. to buy bread. Has anyone shown I.D. to get Wonder Bread lately?

He said that he ran against Obama in 2016. He ran against Hillary Clinton.

He warned that Biden will get us into World War II, which I’m pretty sure we already fought and won.

And yesterday, he confused Jeb Bush and George W. Bush and said that Jeb got us involved in the Middle East.”

Is it possible that Trump might be losing Fox News, or is Jessica wasting her time trying to push back against the cult?

This is how tweeters reacted.

1.

2.

3.

4.

5.

6.

7.

8.

9.

10.

11.

Let’s hope there’s no fallout for Jessica.

Perhaps it’s time for another five words.

READ MORE

Fox News’ Seattle vox pop didn’t go at all how they’d hoped – and it’s a thing of beauty

Source Acyn Image Screengrab, Screengrab