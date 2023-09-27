Dan Wootton apologised for his Laurence Fox interview on GB News and got all the responses he deserved

News

You’ll be aware by now of the vile comments made by Laurence Fox about journalist Ava Evans on Dan Wootton’s GB News show on Tuesday.

The exchange went viral after it was shared by Evans herself, who said it made her feel ‘physically sick’. And this is why.

Laurence Fox just did a whole speech on GB News on why men apparently won’t shag me ? pic.twitter.com/XoQD0DUQVm — Ava-Santina (@AvaSantina) September 26, 2023

Now Fox has been suspended by the channel while Wootton issued an apology saying he was ‘in no way amused’ by what Fox had to say.

10/10 for confidence for assuming he’ll be back on air tonight, obviously, especially after Fox did this.

Whatever the circumstances of that exchange – Wootton appears not to have commented on it yet – here’s what people made of the GB News presenter’s apology.

1.

"I was in no way amused by the comments" https://t.co/W89CtzXwd5 pic.twitter.com/7cnaZc4g55 — Chris Stokel-Walker (@stokel) September 27, 2023

2.

"want to be clear that I was in no way amused by the comments." https://t.co/QNDijQXwzq pic.twitter.com/PMa5UNAdsy — Mukhtar (@I_amMukhtar) September 27, 2023

3.

‘I was in no way amused by the comments,’ explains man who was seen on TV smirking, giggling and laughing at the comments. He could get a job writing speeches for Rishi Sunak. https://t.co/nrT7zfNF0O — Nicholas Pegg (@NicholasPegg) September 27, 2023

4.

Dan Wootton really let himself down last night. A crying shame as he's always seemed a decent guy https://t.co/Oilsgxzj8l — The author, Séamas O'Reilly (@shockproofbeats) September 27, 2023

5.

Any decent presenter would’ve cut Laurence Fox off immediately, not sat there loving it and smirking along. That’s basic, decent broadcasting. Wootton is a nasty piece of work who showed his true face last night, and he’s woken up realising that everyone knows what he is #GBNews https://t.co/BTcEJPfAyB — Guy Lambert (@GuyLambertUK) September 27, 2023

6.

A bigger boy did it and ran away. https://t.co/3wWS1CzuPz — Ellie Cumbo (@EllieCumbo) September 27, 2023

7.

"I was in no way amused by the comments." – @danwootton pic.twitter.com/6DumbT3nMC — ʟᴀʀʀʏ & ᴘᴀᴜʟ (@larryandpaul) September 27, 2023

8.

9.

Poor Dan Wootton. Shock and discomfort written all over his face as Laurence Fox soils himself in public again. pic.twitter.com/tI8Rhq9Ukp — Tom Sutcliffe (@tds153) September 27, 2023

READ MORE

This repugnant exchange on GB News was Laurence Fox and Dan Wootton laid bare and should never be forgotten