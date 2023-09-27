News

Dan Wootton apologised for his Laurence Fox interview on GB News and got all the responses he deserved

Poke Staff. Updated September 27th, 2023

You’ll be aware by now of the vile comments made by Laurence Fox about journalist Ava Evans on Dan Wootton’s GB News show on Tuesday.

The exchange went viral after it was shared by Evans herself, who said it made her feel ‘physically sick’. And this is why.

Now Fox has been suspended by the channel while Wootton issued an apology saying he was ‘in no way amused’ by what Fox had to say.

10/10 for confidence for assuming he’ll be back on air tonight, obviously, especially after Fox did this.

Whatever the circumstances of that exchange – Wootton appears not to have commented on it yet – here’s what people made of the GB News presenter’s apology.

