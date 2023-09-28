Trump warned about the dangers of electric boats in water and it’s a proper jaw-dropper (even for him)

US

Back to the world – briefly – of Donald Trump, where the once (and future?) president was wanging lyrical about the dangers of putting an electric boat in the water.

And if it starts out as if he’s on in the (some kind of) joke, then by the end it looks like he’s turned deadly serious.

Trump says electric motors in boats won’t work because if it sinks everyone will get electrocuted. pic.twitter.com/02seLyAny6 — Ron Filipkowski (@RonFilipkowski) September 28, 2023

And it prompted no end of responses as you might imagine. Here are just a few …

You know what other boats are electric? Submarines. — Alex Cole (@acnewsitics) September 28, 2023

It’s painful at times how unbelievably stupid Trump is. How does he have enough brain power to use his larynx or ambulate? https://t.co/t3Z9S3brDD — Andrew C Laufer, Esq (@lauferlaw) September 28, 2023

Well, he told us over and over how he’s a genius because his uncle was a professor at MIT. ‍♂️ — (@ChidiNwatu) September 28, 2023

"And the only way to get the coal cleaned up is to dig it all up and BURN it." — Sucker Carlson ᵖᵃʳᵒᵈʸ (@SuckerCarlson) September 28, 2023

Dumber than an amoeba. #MAGA Make Amoebas Great Again https://t.co/4JsiRA6B7e — Spiro’s Ghost (@AntiToxicPeople) September 28, 2023

And the sunlight reflecting from solar panels vaporizes the clouds from below, which is the cause of global warming. — Sucker Carlson ᵖᵃʳᵒᵈʸ (@SuckerCarlson) September 28, 2023

Trump doesn’t give speeches. He tells long fake stories that provide an alternate reality in which he’s the hero and allow his audience to conflate themselves with him as he pretends to vanquish imaginary enemies like “Sleepy Joe” “Crooked Hillary” “the Deep State” & “Fake News” — Luke Zaleski (@ZaleskiLuke) September 28, 2023

Source Twitter @RonFilipkowski