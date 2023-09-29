Pics

Dan Wootton’s stand-in Mark Dolan said GB News ‘plays the ball not the man’ and this response was A++

John Plunkett. Updated September 29th, 2023

As you’ll no doubt already be aware, Dan Wootton and Laurence Fox have both been suspended by GB News following the outrageously misogynist comments made by Fox on Wootton’s show earlier this week.

While we wait and see if either (or both) of their suspensions become permanent, Mark Dolan has been filling in for Wootton and was keen to make amends of sorts with these opening remarks.

Except the idea that the channel ‘plays the ball, not the (wo)man’ was given this perfect response.

Mark Dolan should find out whoever that is impersonating Mark Dolan. Outrageous!

Source @StopFundingHate