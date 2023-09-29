Dan Wootton’s stand-in Mark Dolan said GB News ‘plays the ball not the man’ and this response was A++

Pics

As you’ll no doubt already be aware, Dan Wootton and Laurence Fox have both been suspended by GB News following the outrageously misogynist comments made by Fox on Wootton’s show earlier this week.

While we wait and see if either (or both) of their suspensions become permanent, Mark Dolan has been filling in for Wootton and was keen to make amends of sorts with these opening remarks.

Except the idea that the channel ‘plays the ball, not the (wo)man’ was given this perfect response.

GB News would like you to know (again) that they strongly condemn personal, ad hominem attacks… pic.twitter.com/cqWYksh8zi — Stop Funding Hate (@StopFundingHate) September 28, 2023

Mark Dolan should find out whoever that is impersonating Mark Dolan. Outrageous!

For those who aren’t aware; nearly every day on nearly every show on both GB News and Talk TV, you will hear someone attacking Meghan, Duchess of Sussex. It’s sport to them. The way our media dehumanises her is disgusting. https://t.co/Plge4OnOrG — Lorna_TVeditor (@Lorna_TVeditor) September 29, 2023

Nice to see that @mrmarkdolan thinks that he attacks the ball, not the carrier. Also thinks he’s funny. Inaccurate on both, who’d have thought it… — Space Karen (@JohnShort70) September 28, 2023

It’s not just a problem with Fox and Wootton. Take a second to watch the vitriol being spread on GBnews. It’s time to @StopFundingHate https://t.co/YNbFPZSl90 — Lydia: @[email protected] (@lydiaelkhouri) September 28, 2023

They also attack grammar.

“Myself….also condemn”? Ofcom should shut them down for that alone. — Stephen Kinsella (@Kinsellas) September 28, 2023

It is genuinely disturbing and concerning how @Ofcom could have ignored such a focused and sustained attack on one person….. https://t.co/MFuUOpVdr9 — Misan Harriman (@misanharriman) September 29, 2023

Wow it’s even worse — God plan (@AffoueTapet) September 28, 2023

Source @StopFundingHate