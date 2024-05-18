There’s not enough WTF in the world for this description of the ‘perfect woman’

Social Media sexism

Over on Reddit’s r/Facepalm forum, OK_Platform_20 has shared a post made by an obvious uber-bigot. We won’t share a link to the original, but this says everything that needs to be said.

Warning – misogynist BS incoming.

Obviously a card-carrying member of the Andrew Tate fan club. Reddit had thoughts – a lot of thoughts.

These are some of the best.

Don’t you see? A woman’s only personality trait should be to have kids. Interests? Hobbies? What are those!?

ahack13 Interests – having kids. Hobbies – having 5 kids.

Illustrious_peach494

This is the kind of guy that thinks a deep desire to cook and clean for a man is a standard installation on the most basic model of woman.

AspiringChildProdigy

Whats funny as hell is the person who thinks they want this is some basement dwelling nerdlet who has never spoken to a woman outside of their own family.

dmmack14

Whoever wrote this doesn’t care about kids either. The number of kids relates only to their level of perceived masculinity.

EatsLeavesandShoots

Sounds like they need an Amish woman. But they better be prepared to be an Amish man.

Itsmenettie

Sounds like they really want to date my grandma.

SearchCharming3552

Meanwhile search history of this dude: -big booty japanese hairy schoolgirl group interracial bukkake.

lanitaris

I am 100% sure this was made by someone who will remain an incel until slavery has been reinstated.

ArduennSchwartzman

Hates Communists. They really do want to go straight back to the 50’s.

Thackstonns

I cannot for the life of me understand this desire to home school the kids and the arrogance for most of them to think they have the necessary knowledge and skill to educate their kids properly.

seeclick8

zwiebel1 noticed a telling omission.

Apparently “has an interesting personality” is not a critical feature.

They probably don’t know what a personality is.

