Politics loose women Rishi Sunak

If you only watch one political interview this week, make it Judi Love’s magnificent grilling of Rishi Sunak

John Plunkett. Updated May 17th, 2024

When Rishi Sunak turned up on Loose Women this week he presumably thought he was going to get the sort of easy right prime ministers enjoy when they turn up on other ITV daytime shows such as This Morning.

And, to be fair, when Janet Street-Porter was doling out the compliments it looked like mission accomplished.

Except Sunak and his advisers might not have taken presenter, comedian and Strictly and Taskmaster alumni Judi Love into account.

Because fresh from her magnificent shade of Lorraine Kelly at the Baftas …

… Love did this, and it’s well worth four minutes of your time.

Haven’t seen Sunak looking so uncomfortable since he tried to pay for something using contactless.

To conclude …

And this.

Bravo, Judi Love.

