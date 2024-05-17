If you only watch one political interview this week, make it Judi Love’s magnificent grilling of Rishi Sunak

Politics loose women Rishi Sunak

When Rishi Sunak turned up on Loose Women this week he presumably thought he was going to get the sort of easy right prime ministers enjoy when they turn up on other ITV daytime shows such as This Morning.

And, to be fair, when Janet Street-Porter was doling out the compliments it looked like mission accomplished.

Except Sunak and his advisers might not have taken presenter, comedian and Strictly and Taskmaster alumni Judi Love into account.

Because fresh from her magnificent shade of Lorraine Kelly at the Baftas …

… Love did this, and it’s well worth four minutes of your time.

*must watch*

Rishi Sunak's car crash interview with @1Judilove Judi Love, "People live in homes with damp.. NHS workers right now are queuing to go to food banks.. When are you going to do something to make a change, people are suffering" Rishi Sunak starts talking about the… pic.twitter.com/dABLAzErIS — Farrukh (@implausibleblog) May 16, 2024

Haven’t seen Sunak looking so uncomfortable since he tried to pay for something using contactless.

They never learn. They think local radio or Loose Women will be an easy ride and they don’t realise the easy ride is what they get day to day. pic.twitter.com/kGiUwsAQsq — Nooruddean (@BeardedGenius) May 16, 2024

Fair fucks to Judi Love Rishi squatter Sunak thought going on Loose Women would be a lunchtime jolly and an easy ride. It’s gonna be a slow death, but we only have a maximum of 7 months left of this cunt & his cunt matespic.twitter.com/69xbDCpuxo — Paul (@PaulC93) May 16, 2024

The whole clip is horrifying, but I struggle to comprehend a human being who hears an emotional plea to help children living in poverty and responds by talking about social media https://t.co/mN6LUnEwn1 — Jonathan Lis (@jonlis1) May 17, 2024

Me watching Judi Love tear him to shreds #LooseWomen pic.twitter.com/xfBI5kPnGK — Mark (@mrkphllps1) May 16, 2024

He is SO bad at this. https://t.co/1VTa8Cw7mn — Phil Harrison (@MrPMHarrison) May 16, 2024

Judi Love absolutely cooked Sunak yesterday. Daytime TV is so important https://t.co/LJamdCwsWh — Flo Lloyd-Hughes (@FloydTweet) May 17, 2024

The whole thing is a trainwreck as well described below, with the addition that he acknowledges that everything was absolutely awful before the pandemic, which isn't quite the winning line he thinks it is, as Covid is often his main excuse for every single ill facing the nation. https://t.co/zg6SxnuKK8 — Brendan May (@bmay) May 16, 2024

To conclude …

Judi Love has had enough with this week pic.twitter.com/aNzYQohVnq — Shirley Carter’s Pussy (@shirlpuzz) May 17, 2024

And this.

What a sublime week to be a Judi Love stan x pic.twitter.com/Xd6RW9vePf — bally singh (@putasinghonit) May 16, 2024

Bravo, Judi Love.

Source @implausibleblog