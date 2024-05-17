Britain’s ‘strictest head mistress’ has been wanging on about furries and this 10/10 comeback should go on the national curriculum
You might already be aware of Britain’s self-styled ‘strictest headmistress’ Katharine Birbalsingh who, it appears, is not a fan of children who might make a habit of dressing up as cats or dogs.
She says ‘loads’ of teachers are seeing ‘furries’ in classrooms, including kids who dress up as snow leopards and – checks notes – identify as pasta.
They also deny furries exist in the UK.
Meanwhile, loads of teachers have them in their classrooms. Snow leopards and pasta too.
Yes, that’s a child identifying as pasta.
I haven’t made that up.
Just like I didn’t make up the existence of furries.
I don’t make stuff up. https://t.co/f8SVOnAcqw
— Katharine Birbalsingh (@Miss_Snuffy) May 15, 2024
The head teacher’s tweet prompted no end of totally on-point responses and we’ve rounded up our favourites here.
But there was one response in particular which caught our attention.
Your Twitter name is literally Miss Snuffy, the most furry name imaginable
— Dean Tāne (@Maccadaynu) May 16, 2024
And it got even better when this happened.
SCREAMING https://t.co/C9WSpGdrGq pic.twitter.com/g69bvrtfFl
— Dean Tāne (@Maccadaynu) May 16, 2024
Stick it on the national curriculum!
Hahahaha amazing
— Cara Lisette (@CaraLisette) May 16, 2024
Cackling
— Paul Lucas (@paul_winginit) May 16, 2024
You’ve absolutely rinsed her
— Thomas Brownlee (@ThomasAmnesiac) May 17, 2024
