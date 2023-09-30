Joe Lycett had the best response to the chaos engulfing GB News right now

Celebrity

If you’ve had a long week then rest assured it could have been longer – you could have been GB News.

To suspend one presenter might be regarded as unfortunate, to lose two, well, anyway, they lost three after Calvin Robinson joined Dan Wootton and Laurence Fox in the GB News sin bin.

Here’s the latest, courtesy of @domjoly.

“I am broadcasting live from the GB News Bunker here on top of the cliffs of Dover…I have taken hostages…I am not fucking about…here are my demands…” pic.twitter.com/5Nz0BXS20u — Dom Joly (@domjoly) September 29, 2023

And we mention it again because Joe Lycett just had the best response to the chaos engulfing the channel right now.

Just possibly you can predict it, but makes it no less satisfying …

I have instructed my management to inform @GBNEWS bosses that I am available to replace any of their suspended presenters. — Joe Lycett (@joelycett) September 29, 2023

Huzzah.

Well you are very right wing. — Simon Harris – Man Behaving Dadly (THAT’S DADLY) (@simonharris_mbd) September 29, 2023

Now that I'd watch. — bass4themasses ️‍️‍️‍ (@bass4themasses) September 29, 2023

And of course it’s not the first time Joe’s done this sort of thing …

I have informed the BBC that I am very much available to be chairman pic.twitter.com/SSD13Fwp7y — Joe Lycett (@joelycett) April 28, 2023

I’m SICK AND TIRED of hearing from so called ‘comedians’ on political shows!!! These are for serious people like Nigel Farage and Dominic Raab!!! Ben Elton should be ASHAMED and JAILED. https://t.co/RnOhgqYgUi — Joe Lycett (@joelycett) June 25, 2023

I have informed the BBC that I am very much available for tomorrow’s #MOTD pic.twitter.com/7cZTVgY01j — Joe Lycett (@joelycett) March 10, 2023

And in the unlikely event you need reminding, or you want to enjoy it again …

Big fan of @joelycett refusing to take an unserious person seriously pic.twitter.com/KETihwgRbV — Nooruddean (@BeardedGenius) September 4, 2022

