Holy smoke! Calvin Robinson’s been suspended by GB News – 17 favourite reactions

Thoughts and prayers – well, definitely thoughts – to Calvin Robinson who has become the third presenter to be suspended by GB News after Laurence Fox and Dan Wootton.

Robinson won’t be appearing on the channel for the foreseeable future after issuing a lengthy sermon on Twitter pledging his support for Dan Wootton and calling his GB News bosses ‘scared’.

I will not be appearing on Dan Wootton Tonight without Dan Wootton. Dan Wootton had a significant part to play in building GB News. He invited me along pre-launch, he also brought so many people onboard. Behind the cameras as well as on-screen talent. Including the careerist… — Dcn Calvin Robinson (@calvinrobinson) September 29, 2023

It’s almost as if he wanted to be suspended.

I have been suspended from GB News. — Dcn Calvin Robinson (@calvinrobinson) September 29, 2023

And here are our 17 favourite things people said about that.

1.

At this rate, GB News won’t have any dickheads left by the weekend. https://t.co/KkStXDPWOP — Jonathan Pie (@JonathanPieNews) September 29, 2023

2.

Twitter algorithm finally recommending enjoyable tweets https://t.co/LGBaeNlW7W — James Felton (@JimMFelton) September 29, 2023

3.

Calvin I am going to a fancy dress party and I need a vicars costume where did you get yours — dave ❄️ (@mrdavemacleod) September 29, 2023

4.

First question to everyone reading this breaking news : how are YOU feeling, are you alright? https://t.co/mwzpdR0sH8 — Rob Burley (@RobBurl) September 29, 2023

5.

Personally I’m very surprised God didn’t warn Calvin Robinson this was going to happen. — Brendan May (@bmay) September 29, 2023

6.

Amazing. He tried to play both sides. Supporting Wootton while also showing he thinks GB News is the greatest “mission” in the world and worth fighting for. He thought he was being clever. And they suspended him. pic.twitter.com/uRJeKqQ0H0 — Danny Wallace (@dannywallace) September 29, 2023

7.

bro wrote a whole dissertation just to get sacked in 2 hours pic.twitter.com/PYnOkJaluS — Joe Gilmore (@Gilology) September 29, 2023

8.

It is important to note that all these people getting fired from GB News is very, very funny. — TechnicallyRon (On all the platforms) (@TechnicallyRon) September 29, 2023

9.