The interim Speaker’s gavel game is eccentric, to say the least – 14 comments that absolutely smashed it

Former Speaker Kevin McCarthy‘s last act before standing down was to declare his position open, which is like being asked to write an ad for your replacement after being given the sack.

He also appointed his colleague Patrick McHenry as interim Speaker, who immediately began confiscating the office space of Democrats, including that of the Speaker before McCarthy, Nancy Pelosi, who was in San Fransisco ahead of the funeral of Senator Dianne Feinstein. Classy!

NBC confirms: Nancy Pelosi was ordered to move out of her office in the Capitol by Patrick McHenry after he became acting speaker. Pelosi's response: "This eviction is a sharp departure from tradition … Office space doesn't matter to me, but it seems to be important to them." — Kyle Griffin (@kylegriffin1) October 4, 2023

She clearly took it in her stride.

While McHenry’s ungracious act of office pettiness was a talking point, it took a back seat – at least for a while – to his extraordinary gavel technique, which is quite something.

See for yourself.

The Rep. Patrick McHenry gavel slam …. pic.twitter.com/TV1VGbkT7Y — Howard Mortman (@HowardMortman) October 3, 2023

Is he closing proceedings or playing ‘Splat the Rat?’

These comments absolutely smashed it.

1.

This dude definitely just broke his wrist. pic.twitter.com/8ATy7kE5Xr — Jason Selvig (@jasonselvig) October 4, 2023

2.

The gavel didn’t do anything. Jeez. pic.twitter.com/I0TWxHK3Qf — Ron Filipkowski (@RonFilipkowski) October 3, 2023

3.

are men too emotional to be speaker of the house https://t.co/OsUzngK2zc — Adam Smith (@asmith83) October 3, 2023

4.

I don’t give a crapola about this goat rodeo but I will say my guy used too much arm and not enough whip in that lame gavel slam. Also, his bow tie should have spun when he hit the block https://t.co/MEURj1M8OF — Salty MacTavish ️‍ (@SaltyMacTavish) October 3, 2023

5.

Patrick Henry 1775: “Give me liberty or give me death!”

Patrick McHenry 2023. I’m gonna show I’m a big boy by slamming the gavel hard and evicting Nancy Pelosi from her office. https://t.co/wxE9XsCvuy — Brian Chovanec (@Brian_Chovanec) October 4, 2023

6.

I mean we don’t call them the chaos caucus for nothing https://t.co/iznJNThNK0 — Candidly Tiff (@tify330) October 3, 2023

7.

Lindsey Graham's little nephew Buford T. Gavel Banger is now the head GOP angry guy. pic.twitter.com/4i2uz9HNvI — Mr. Newberger (@jeremynewberger) October 4, 2023

8.

That Speaker's Gavel

will eventually fly

into Hakeem Jeffries' hand

like it's Thor's hammer. https://t.co/a2RL96JQ7f — John Fugelsang (@JohnFugelsang) October 4, 2023

9.

10.

11.

12.

He represents the Lollipop Guild!? https://t.co/3sFGzdcoX9 — Guy Norman Bee (@guynormanbee) October 4, 2023

13.

When you see the fly you've been trying to kill for days — Pee-Wee's Biggest Fan (@BubbaAndBean12) October 3, 2023

14.

Things are getting heated pic.twitter.com/Ql6SuC6GeS — Directive Creator (@Escapation) October 3, 2023

We’ll just leave this here –

I found the perfect gavel for “Speaker Trump.” pic.twitter.com/afag2fED4v — Jo (@JoJoFromJerz) October 4, 2023

Source Howard Mortman Image Screengrab