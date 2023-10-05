US

The interim Speaker’s gavel game is eccentric, to say the least – 14 comments that absolutely smashed it

Oonagh Keating. Updated October 5th, 2023

Former Speaker Kevin McCarthy‘s last act before standing down was to declare his position open, which is like being asked to write an ad for your replacement after being given the sack.

He also appointed his colleague Patrick McHenry as interim Speaker, who immediately began confiscating the office space of Democrats, including that of the Speaker before McCarthy, Nancy Pelosi, who was in San Fransisco ahead of the funeral of Senator Dianne Feinstein. Classy!

She clearly took it in her stride.

While McHenry’s ungracious act of office pettiness was a talking point, it took a back seat – at least for a while – to his extraordinary gavel technique, which is quite something.

See for yourself.

Is he closing proceedings or playing ‘Splat the Rat?’

These comments absolutely smashed it.

We’ll just leave this here –

