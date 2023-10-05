Sport

People enjoyed Greggs’ trolling of Kylian Mbappé after a Geordie fan said this about Newcastle’s Champions League win over PSG

Poke Staff. Updated October 5th, 2023

Football now – not a phrase we use too often – and Newcastle’s spectacular 4-1 win over Paris Saint-Germain at an epic Champions League night at St James’ Park.

We mention it after one Geordie fan channelled the spirit of their favourite sausage roll retailer when taking aim at PSG’s Kylian Mbappé on Twitter.

The reference didn’t go unnoticed by the high street bakery, and their response deserved maximum points.

Boom.

Good old Greggs. Reminded us of when they responded to this …

… with this.

Source @GreggsOfficial