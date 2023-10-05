People enjoyed Greggs’ trolling of Kylian Mbappé after a Geordie fan said this about Newcastle’s Champions League win over PSG

Sport

Football now – not a phrase we use too often – and Newcastle’s spectacular 4-1 win over Paris Saint-Germain at an epic Champions League night at St James’ Park.

We mention it after one Geordie fan channelled the spirit of their favourite sausage roll retailer when taking aim at PSG’s Kylian Mbappé on Twitter.

I was confident about a win, as I went with a predicted 2-1.

The team was just showing off last night though.

This fella was just thinking about Greggs steak bakes all night. Right there, he was caught licking his lips thinking of his next one. pic.twitter.com/g4ZhfcnhlO — Jerome (@NUFC_933) October 5, 2023

The reference didn’t go unnoticed by the high street bakery, and their response deserved maximum points.

He’s welcome to come 4-1 this morning… https://t.co/0QPzZ2ussd — Greggs (@GreggsOfficial) October 5, 2023

Boom.

Greggs you savage — Steph Durkin (@stephgdurkin) October 5, 2023

Good old Greggs. Reminded us of when they responded to this …

the european mind cannot comprehend this pic.twitter.com/2R7eTw17dc — sucks (@powerbottomdad1) September 3, 2023

… with this.

