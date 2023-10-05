These customers reacting to a cafe unexpectedly rolling out the red carpet is 38 seconds of pure joy

Videos

Here’s 38 seconds to make your day better, a cafe unexpectedly rolling out the red carpet for its customers and their reactions are A++/

‘First dude understood the assignment,’ said ff-dvl who shared it over on Reddit.

Love it.

And here are our favourite things people said about it over on Reddit.

‘Seems like most of the dudes did.’

ToonaSandWatch ‘All expressed their red carpet personality. First doggy just too excited… as doggies usually are.’

operaduck289 ‘Not gonna lie, I’d get confused. Look at the camera. Then side step that red paper as if it was dangerous lava.’

ZazaB00 ‘The last guy was the TRUE star.’

Altruistic_Thing4898 ‘LOL at the comments trying not to mention that the cop too understood the assignment.’

shredditor75

Source Reddit u/ff-dvl