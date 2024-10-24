Entertainment comedy tv

Someone asked people to share the ‘nastiest read’ they’d seen, and Philomena Cunk on US history wins hands down

Poke Staff. Updated October 24th, 2024

Who doesn’t love a good put-down, as long as it’s deserved? There’s something intensely satisfying about watching a master – or, more often, a mistress – of verbal savagery spit harsh truths.

That’s probably why this post got so much traction.

There was no shortage of scorching burns – like these.

But this quote from Philomena Cunk, played by Diane Morgan and written by Charlie Brooker, must surely be the heaviest body blow.

It’s even better straight from the horse’s mouth, so to speak.

@fastgiggle THATS SURPRISING #cunkonearth #philomenacunk #foryou #foryoupage #fyp #america ♬ Sneaky Snitch – Kevin MacLeod

Oof Meme GIFfrom Oof GIFs

Here are a few comments that reflect popular opinion.

1.

2.

3.

4.

5.

6.

7.

8.

9.

10.

11.

In the same episode, ‘Philomena’ delved into the concept of manifest destiny.

@clips_i_enjoyed Source: Cunk on Earth BBC iplayer Episode 4 Part 4 Manifest Destiny #philomenacunk #philomenacunkedits #cunkonearth #britishhumour #mockumentary ♬ original sound – Clips To Make You Smile

We need more Philomena Cunk. Just saying.

READ MORE

Philomena Cunk on the Last Supper went wildly viral in 2023 for no reason other than it was magnificent

H/T @sassymood, @Luiseach Image @fastgiggle