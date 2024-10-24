Someone asked people to share the ‘nastiest read’ they’d seen, and Philomena Cunk on US history wins hands down

Entertainment comedy tv

Who doesn’t love a good put-down, as long as it’s deserved? There’s something intensely satisfying about watching a master – or, more often, a mistress – of verbal savagery spit harsh truths.

That’s probably why this post got so much traction.

what's the nastiest read you've ever seen someone give — mood (@sassymood) October 8, 2024

There was no shortage of scorching burns – like these.

nobody’s ever dunked on babies this hard and never will https://t.co/DL0pk2oAL2 pic.twitter.com/XTQN7uEZE8 — lala (@ecto_fun) October 23, 2024

gagged him so bad he reevaluated his entire life and spent the rest of the movie fixing everything for her pic.twitter.com/nJnBikIRAX https://t.co/dIhlMMEfZ8 — ems (@atotalposer) October 22, 2024

But this quote from Philomena Cunk, played by Diane Morgan and written by Charlie Brooker, must surely be the heaviest body blow.

not ‘nastiest’ but certainly one of the truest https://t.co/W7EZXY2OeE pic.twitter.com/cywjCFe71U — Sorcha Ní Nia (@Luiseach) October 22, 2024

It’s even better straight from the horse’s mouth, so to speak.

Here are a few comments that reflect popular opinion.

1.

Them mfs said "the land of the free! Wait…. Not yall tho" pic.twitter.com/dfnKawPSeW — フーリ (FOOLY URAMESHI) (@ChrissaSJE) October 23, 2024

2.

This show is sooo unexpectedly funny. I binge watched it in a day. If you like dry humour its for you https://t.co/UqiG68ZOXz — Mteyi D (@mteyi__) October 23, 2024

3.

“Philomena cunk” shows never missed. I liked her takes https://t.co/O7naGuWRVO — (@M4NGO136) October 23, 2024

4.

I watched this exact episode on the bus yesterday and when I tell you I blasted out laughing https://t.co/wYvFuIa0IB — for drizzle my nizzle (@itsJonoBru) October 23, 2024

5.

I actually enjoyed this series. Very much so “British humor” but an entertaining series nonetheless. https://t.co/NdG36MhqSX — Anti Kitten Heel Task Force (@receiptsplease_) October 22, 2024

6.

Philomena Cunk you will always be famous https://t.co/XY42fsMMZr — Rafaela Guerra (@rafi_privvv) October 23, 2024

7.

The one liners in that show are just perfection! Her delivery is — eamauipilib is on threads (@emmaemcl) October 22, 2024

8.

I want her to narrate my life — Jamie (@SpudGhost) October 22, 2024

9.

i love philomena Cunk

i love the interviews where she almost breaks and just goes IN on the person she is interviewing

love it when the person deosnt know this is all for laughs and satire

some of them slay me deep — k10kitten ‍⬛ ๋࣭ ⭑⚝ ‍♂️ (@k10kitten) October 23, 2024

10.

Cunk is top tier British humor I love her — me oog (@slapmyfartbox) October 23, 2024

11.

Cunk the GOAT — Gefiltestein (@poooshiesty) October 23, 2024

In the same episode, ‘Philomena’ delved into the concept of manifest destiny.

We need more Philomena Cunk. Just saying.

READ MORE

Philomena Cunk on the Last Supper went wildly viral in 2023 for no reason other than it was magnificent

H/T @sassymood, @Luiseach Image @fastgiggle