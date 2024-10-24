US elon musk

This basketball star-turned psychologist’s brutal description of Elon Musk pulled no punches

David Harris. Updated October 24th, 2024

There’s no doubting that Elon Musk divides opinion, a fact perfectly highlighted by Democrat Vice-President candidate Tim Walz’s recent description of him as a ‘dipshit’.

But surely, whatever you think of him, we can all agree that he is a great inventor and founder of hugely successful companies such as Tesla and SpaceX.

Well – not quite.

Here’s a TikTok video of English-American psychologist and former professional basketball player, John Amaechi, in which he eloquently explains his hatred of Musk. It very much struck a chord, gaining over 2 million views after being shared on Twitter by Bill Madden.

Let’s take a look.

“He doesn’t found anything, he’s just a cuckoo. He arrives in a nest and just pushes out the founders and then opens his gob wide and then forces the government to feed him subsidies and then flits off to another nest and pushes out another couple of founders and gorges on the public purse.”

Excoriating stuff! Lot’s of people agreed with him.

