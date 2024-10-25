‘What should realistically be prohibited by law?’ – 16 perfectly legal things that should be banned immediately

Round Ups Ask Reddit

Sadly, the world isn’t a fair place. Society is skewed in all sorts of directions thanks in no small part to laws that don’t make any sense.

If only someone would step up and highlight all of these injustices in one handy thread. Preferably somewhere like r/AskReddit where fellow users could chime in with their sage opinions. Thankfully that’s what user Exciting_Papaya_1478 did when they asked:

What should realistically be prohibited by law?

These are the top suggestions which should have the book thrown at them…

1.

‘Fake job postings.’

-BeatRick

2.

‘Companies buying out music festival tickets to sell at a higher price. It’s already illegal for sports events, so why not for music events?’

-Separate_Party3976

3.

‘Buying politicians.’

-Doom2021

4.

‘Asset forfeiture when no crime has been committed.’

-ThatSpaceShooterGame

5.

‘Overly bright headlights. Just love driving at night and essentially getting flashbanged by oncoming traffic.’

-fakeScotsman

6.

‘For corporations to own single family homes, with limited exceptions.’

-CuteAndQuirkyNazgul

7.

‘Politicians trading stocks. Politicians making promises then not even attempting to fill them. Politicians lying period. They should be considered to always be under oath when addressing anyone in an official capacity.’

-Fultron3030

8.