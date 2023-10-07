19 of the best and most relatable Great British memes from Reddit

Pics

Reddit’s r/GreatBritishMemes forum is a does what it says on the tin sort of a deal, although ‘memes’ does some heavy lifting.

We picked 19 posts from the subreddit that we thought nailed the Great British part of the description.

Check them out.

1. ‘How is he gonna recover?’



(Via)

2. ‘Deliveroo driver has gone rogue’



(Via)

3. ‘100% relatable’



(Via)

4. ‘How to measure like a Brit’



(Via)

5. ‘Truth’



(Via)

6. ‘Same difference?’



(Via)

7. ‘Man enjoys his Clubcard points’



(Via)

8. A British Jagerbomb



(Via)

9. ‘Unbelievable savings in Aldi’



(Via)

10. Primary school starter set



(Via)