You don’t have to be a Billy Joel fan to appreciate this ‘greatest moment in Pentagon history’ but it’ll help (watch to the end)
To the Pentagon now – no, we didn’t expect to be going there either – where an entirely run of the mill press conference took an historic turn and you don’t have to be a Billy Joel fan to appreciate it (but it’ll help).
One of the greatest moments in Pentagon history occurred during today’s press conference.@billyjoel pic.twitter.com/yXnNBg211j
Well played, both!
The reporter is @JeffSchogol, who has become quite the legend among the Pentagon press corps, with pop culture referenced questions like the one asked today.
And BZ to the General for not missing a beat.
And here are just a few of the comments it prompted.
Source @travisakers