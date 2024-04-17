Pics showbiz

You don’t have to be a Billy Joel fan to appreciate this ‘greatest moment in Pentagon history’ but it’ll help (watch to the end)

Poke Staff. Updated April 17th, 2024

To the Pentagon now – no, we didn’t expect to be going there either – where an entirely run of the mill press conference took an historic turn and you don’t have to be a Billy Joel fan to appreciate it (but it’ll help).

Well played, both!

And here are just a few of the comments it prompted.

Source @travisakers