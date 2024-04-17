You don’t have to be a Billy Joel fan to appreciate this ‘greatest moment in Pentagon history’ but it’ll help (watch to the end)

Pics showbiz

To the Pentagon now – no, we didn’t expect to be going there either – where an entirely run of the mill press conference took an historic turn and you don’t have to be a Billy Joel fan to appreciate it (but it’ll help).

One of the greatest moments in Pentagon history occurred during today’s press conference.@billyjoel pic.twitter.com/yXnNBg211j — Travis Akers (@travisakers) April 16, 2024

Well played, both!

The reporter is @JeffSchogol, who has become quite the legend among the Pentagon press corps, with pop culture referenced questions like the one asked today. And BZ to the General for not missing a beat. — Travis Akers (@travisakers) April 17, 2024

And here are just a few of the comments it prompted.

With a straight face too — Martin LaBelle (@MartinLaBelle) April 17, 2024

Given the denial, perhaps said fire was always burning? — Brent (@brentutk) April 16, 2024

If this was an SNL skit it would kill — Michael Wise (@weezilla) April 17, 2024

Who else wanted him to say, "It was always burning since the world's been turning"? — Just Plain Bette (@BettyLGreenwood) April 16, 2024

Source @travisakers