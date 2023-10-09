Politics

There was something a bit off about Lee Anderson’s GB News cab ride and it’s a fabulously funny fail

John Plunkett. Updated October 9th, 2023

We’ve been watching GB News so you don’t have to – well, just a little bit, obviously – and this moment has just gone viral for reasons which will become obvious (but might take a view or two to spot).

It’s Conservative deputy chair and GB News regular Lee Anderson taking a cab ride in what appears to be a regular slot on his show (please, don’t ask us to watch it again).

And there was something slightly off about it and we can’t stop watching. See if you can spot it quicker than we did.

Got it yet?

Here are our favourite things people said about it.

There was always this possibility, of course.

To conclude …

Source @JohnGHart