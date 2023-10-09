There was something a bit off about Lee Anderson’s GB News cab ride and it’s a fabulously funny fail

Politics

We’ve been watching GB News so you don’t have to – well, just a little bit, obviously – and this moment has just gone viral for reasons which will become obvious (but might take a view or two to spot).

It’s Conservative deputy chair and GB News regular Lee Anderson taking a cab ride in what appears to be a regular slot on his show (please, don’t ask us to watch it again).

And there was something slightly off about it and we can’t stop watching. See if you can spot it quicker than we did.

"Alexa, what's the sound of 16 knuckles dragging?" pic.twitter.com/FW4EuqhW1U — John Graham-Hart (@JohnGHart) October 8, 2023

Got it yet?

Here are our favourite things people said about it.

How many takes did this require guys? As judging by the view out of the windows, Lee and Gary are in two entirely different places. https://t.co/2kP6MxkzzB — HENRY MORRIS (@secrettory12) October 8, 2023

There is a Shallowfake video of Lee Anderson circulating where it has clearly been badly edited as the front and back of the taxi are in different places. This highlights the risks of so called "Shallowfakes" that we must remain alert to. https://t.co/0HppLJVvQj — Colin the Dachshund (@DachshundColin) October 9, 2023

It would appear that the driver and the passenger are in different parts of town https://t.co/oHqrsJGdJw — Louis 〓〓 Defend the right to vote (@LouisHenwood) October 8, 2023

"Can you take me to the woods where the dogging happens?"

"No, I only drive around housing estates with pampas grass." https://t.co/0HppLJVvQj — Colin the Dachshund (@DachshundColin) October 8, 2023

I like how the taxi driver is in the city while 30p in in the countryside https://t.co/W70FcQfBtR — Ms Millicent: The Meme Mistress ♿ ️‍ (@MillieCheesey) October 9, 2023

The editing is like something out of Police Squad GB News you really are a laughing stock. https://t.co/Y6QE5gWPHv — Tom Jamieson (@jamiesont) October 9, 2023

There was always this possibility, of course.

Hey up @LeeAndersonMP_ Is this another fake interview ? You are in the countryside and this bloke is in town? It’s fake or the worlds longest taxi @GBNewsSpin @GBNEWS @Ofcom https://t.co/ERiXaJYBOP — Vivek Khashu (@VivekKhashu) October 9, 2023

To conclude …

Christ this country is so screwed.pic.twitter.com/B9F7vCCkLW — Brendan May (@bmay) October 8, 2023

Source @JohnGHart