Norwich City’s video about mental health went wildly viral and it’s an important and hugely affecting watch

Poke Staff. Updated October 10th, 2023

It’s World Mental Health Day on Tuesday, just in case you didn’t know.

It’s a day to ‘talk about mental health and show everyone that mental health matters [and] let people know that it’s okay to ask for help, no matter what you’re going through.’

And we mention it not only because it’s a such an important day, but because of this particular contribution by the good people of Norwich City Football Club which has just gone viral and it’s a hugely affecting watch.

It was highlighted by radio presenter Roman Kemp, who also made the acclaimed BBC documentary about mental health, Roman Kemp: Our Silent Emergency, which you can watch here.

Totally floored us.

Last word to @NorwichCityFC.

Source @NorwichCityFC @romankemp